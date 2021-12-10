System-on-Chips (SoCs) Market: Consumer Electronics And IT & Telecommunication Is Driving The Demand Over The Forecast Period

According to the latest research by Fact. MR., the SoC Test Platform market is projected to grow at more than 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand from consumer electronics and IT & telecommunication end use.

The Key trends Analysis of SoC Test Platform also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future Sales and Demand of SoC Test Platform market over the forecast period.

What is Driving Demand for the SoC Test Platform?

“SoC Test Platform,” according to a number of renowned IC industry spokesmen, is an overused word. Its use is growing, however, because it reflects the greater support required to develop comprehensive Systems-on-a-Chip within ever-increasing time and budget restrictions.

However, the prime advantages of adopting SoC test platforms are power, space, and cost savings, also their performance per watt is optimized, SoC test platforms are also significantly more efficient as systems.

Systems on a chip also have a tendency to reduce latency if the various components are properly positioned on the motherboard to reduce interference and interconnection delays while also speeding up the data transmission process.

The recent study by Fact.MR on SoC Test Platform Market Demand offers a 10-year forecast. This SoC Test Platform market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

Whereas a few decades ago, a system on a chip was nothing more than a buzzword, it has now become a vital component of the current world of technology and electronics. SoCs have nearly unlimited and incomparable applications in real-time scenarios. They’re in almost all portable electronics, including smartphones, cameras, tablets, and other wireless devices.

Key Segments

By Product Type Automatic SOC Test Platform Semi-Automatic SOC Test Platform

By Type Technology Driven Platform Application Driven Platform

By Application Embedded Systems Mobile Computing Computers Display System Cameras Others

By End-use Industry Type Consumer electronics IT and telecommunication Automotive Others

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Further, the SoC Test Platform market Survey report emphasizes the adoption pattern And Demand of SoC Test Platform Market across various industries.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of SoC Test Platform?

Some of the prominent players in the SoC Test Platform are

Advantest Corp.

Astronics Corp.

CHROMA ATE Inc.

Cohu Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

Xcerra

Lorlin Test Systems

Roos Instruments.

These players hold a prominent market share of the global SoC Test Platform market. Manufacturers are also bestowing their R&D technologies in order to provide high-end and customized products and services.

In order to gain substantial market share, manufacturers are shifting towards mergers & acquisitions and deliberate partnerships to reinforce their product range and provide viable variations.

For instance, Xcerra Corporation and Sino IC Capital Co. Ltd. announced that Xcerra and Unic Capital Management Co., Ltd., have reached a formal agreement under which Unic Capital Management Co., Ltd. will buy all of Xcerra’s outstanding shares. Additionally, the rising number of companies entering into the development of the SoC Test Platform as well as maneuvering on the modification is driving global sales.

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of SoC Test Platform market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of SoC Test Platform market. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Asia Pacific Demand Outlook for SoC Test Platform

A great number of investments are being made in the development of autonomous vehicles in the constantly changing global automotive industry. These vehicles are equipped with a number of sensors that feed data to an SoC-based computer platform.

Several manufacturers of System-on-Chip test equipment are working on powerful and complex SoCs designed exclusively for autonomous vehicles. . Renesas Electronics Corp., for example, has collaborated with Toyota to build SoCs for the autonomous vehicles, which are set to debut in 2021. The introduction of self-driving cars is an emerging trend that is predicted to boost demand for SoCs.

The Asia Pacific System-on-Chip test platform e-market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% as a result of these factors. Apart from this, the growing number of Chinese manufacturers that are acquiring control over the market and providing such platforms at less prices would aid the regional growth. Furthermore, Japan and India are also projected to witness momentous growth over the forecast period.

A worthy example of how a system on chip works is a smartphone. Users don’t just use the mobile phone to make and receive calls; but also use it to browse the internet, watch videos, listen to music, snap photos, play games, and send text messages. An SoC combines all of these components onto a single chip, shrinks it to fit in the palm of the hand, and allows to carry it around as a living, breathing system in a phone.

System-on-Chips (SoCs) use less power and help to reduce the size of electronic systems. As a result, SoCs are increasingly being deployed in a wide range of electrical products, including laptops and desktop computers. While recent announcements of technology-driven platform products indicate that there will be the dominant deployment of the SoC test platforms in the future.

Which Type of SoC Test Platform Is Lucrative?

By type, SoC Test Platform market is segmented into technology driven platform and application driven platform. As technology-driven platforms are not linked to specific applications, they can be sold to a broad range of customers, much like processor subsystems sold as IP products can be utilized in a variety of applications.

Customers are only exclusively involved in technology-driven platform building as a result of their wide range of applicability, while simply showcasing generic traits, features, and performance standards.

On the other hand application-driven platforms, frequently features significant linkages to individual customers and product lines, establishing stronger, more centric relationships both within and outside of an SoC firm. Based on the emergence of custom requirement application-driven platforms are expected to capture substantial market share

One of the primary variables driving the global SoC test equipment market size throughout the forecast period is the increasing use of SoCs in electronic devices. Moreover, to offer superior products to end-users, prominent key players globally are collaborating with each other. This allows companies to improve competent products, especially for workers working in the manufacturing industry and construction sector.

