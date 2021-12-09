Coating Additives Market set to record exponential growth by 2021 to 2031

Coating Additives Market set to record exponential growth by 2021 to 20313 min read
In a recent business intelligence study, Fact.MR presents the nitty-gritty of Coating Additives Market 2021–2028 as the stipulated timeframe. The business report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.
The Coating Additives Market study outlines the
- U.S.
- Canada
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- GCC
- South Africa
Along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin. Prominent players covered in this research are
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Arkema SA
- ANGUS Chemical Company
- BASF SE
- Ashland Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- The Valspar Corporation
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Rhodia SA
- Lubrizol Corporation
- ICL Advanced Additives
- Kamin LLC
- Kenrich Petrochemicals, Inc.
- King Industries, Inc.
- Michelman, Inc.
- Cabot Corporation
Key Segments in Coating Additives Industry Research
Product
-
- Acrylic-based Coating Additives
- Urethane Coating Additives
- Metallic Coating Additives
- Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
Function
-
- Rheology Modifiers
- Dispersants
- Foam Control
- Slip/Rub
- Wetting Agents
- Others
- Anti-Foaming Coating Additives
- Defoaming Coating Additives
Formulation
-
- Waterborne Coating Additives
- Solvent-based Coating Additives
- Powder Coating Additives
- High Solids Coating Additives
- UV Cure Coating Additives
- Others
- Radiation Curable Coatings
- Solvent-borne Coatings
- Solvent Less Coatings
Application
-
- Architectural Coating Additives
- Automotive Coating Additives
- Wood & Furniture Coating Additives
- Industrial Coating Additives
In-depth Competition Analysis
The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of coating additives, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering coating additives has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.
Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the coating additives market.
