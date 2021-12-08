Increasing Foray for Plant-Based Proteins Stimulating Chickpeas Consumption in the U.S – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Chickpeas Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Chickpeas. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Chickpeas Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Chickpeas market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Chickpeas

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Chickpeas, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Chickpeas Market.

Key Segments Covered Product Type Desi Chickpeas Kabuli Chickpeas

Form Dried Chickpeas Fresh/Green Chickpeas Frozen Chickpeas Preserved/Canned Chickpeas Chickpea Flour

Application Chickpeas for Direct Consumption Chickpeas for Salads Chickpea Snacks Chickpeas for Hummus and Tahini Chickpeas for Sweets and Desserts Chickpeas for Other Applications

Chickpeas Market- Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the chickpeas market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering chickpeas. The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the chickpeas market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the chickpeas market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of chickpeas across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of chickpeas during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn). Estimates at global and regional levels for chickpeas are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “Tons” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global chickpeas market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the chickpeas market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for chickpeas has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of chickpeas, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering chickpeas has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the chickpeas domain. 5 Forecast Highlights on Global Chickpeas Market Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to remain dominant in the global chickpeas market. By the end of 2022, APEJ chickpeas market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 5,000 million revenue. In APEJ region, India is one of the largest producer of chickpeas, followed by Australia, Pakistan, China, etc. hence, the region accounts for the largest share in the global chickpeas market.

North America is also expected to emerge as the biggest market for chickpeas. Chickpeas are consumed in various forms as food items. In North America, canned chickpeas are consumed on a large scale with salads. Chickpeas are also available in form of dry chickpeas and ground flour to be used in baking.

Compared to Kabuli chickpeas, desi chickpeas are expected to be one of the highly-preferred product. Desi chickpeas are estimated to reach nearly US$ 6,600 million revenue by the end of 2022.

Dried chickpeas are expected to be one of the most favored forms of chickpeas. By the end of 2017, dried chickpeas are estimated to account for nearly half of the market share. Dried chickpeas are also estimated to create more than US$ 1,000 million incremental opportunity during 2017-2022. Meanwhile, fresh/green chickpeas are also expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Direct consumption of chickpeas is expected to be the highest compared to other applications. Direct consumption of chickpeas is estimated to reach close to US$ 3,600 million revenue by the end of 2022.

