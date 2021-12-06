Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Market Growth Factors, Region Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont

“

A newly published report titled “(Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont, BASF, Corbion, PSM, DowDuPont, Arkema, Kingfa, FKuR, Biomer, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials, PolyOne, Grabio, Danimer Scientific, Myriant, Mitsubishi, Biome Bioplastics

Market Segmentation by Product:

Biodegradable

Non-biodegradable/Bio-based



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Electronics

Automotive

Agriculture

Construction

Others



The Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） market expansion?

What will be the global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bioplastics (Bio-plastics）

1.2 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Biodegradable

1.2.3 Non-biodegradable/Bio-based

1.3 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production

3.4.1 North America Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production

3.5.1 Europe Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production

3.6.1 China Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production

3.7.1 Japan Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Braskem

7.1.1 Braskem Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.1.2 Braskem Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Braskem Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Braskem Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Braskem Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 NatureWorks

7.2.1 NatureWorks Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.2.2 NatureWorks Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.2.3 NatureWorks Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 NatureWorks Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Novamont

7.3.1 Novamont Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.3.2 Novamont Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Novamont Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Novamont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Novamont Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 BASF

7.4.1 BASF Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.4.3 BASF Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Corbion

7.5.1 Corbion Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.5.2 Corbion Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Corbion Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Corbion Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Corbion Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 PSM

7.6.1 PSM Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.6.2 PSM Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.6.3 PSM Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 PSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 PSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 DowDuPont

7.7.1 DowDuPont Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.7.2 DowDuPont Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.7.3 DowDuPont Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Arkema

7.8.1 Arkema Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.8.2 Arkema Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Arkema Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Kingfa

7.9.1 Kingfa Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kingfa Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Kingfa Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Kingfa Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Kingfa Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 FKuR

7.10.1 FKuR Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.10.2 FKuR Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.10.3 FKuR Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 FKuR Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 FKuR Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Biomer

7.11.1 Biomer Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.11.2 Biomer Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Biomer Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Biomer Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Biomer Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

7.12.1 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 PolyOne

7.13.1 PolyOne Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.13.2 PolyOne Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.13.3 PolyOne Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 PolyOne Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 PolyOne Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Grabio

7.14.1 Grabio Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.14.2 Grabio Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Grabio Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Grabio Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Grabio Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Danimer Scientific

7.15.1 Danimer Scientific Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.15.2 Danimer Scientific Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Danimer Scientific Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Danimer Scientific Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Myriant

7.16.1 Myriant Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.16.2 Myriant Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Myriant Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Myriant Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Myriant Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Mitsubishi

7.17.1 Mitsubishi Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.17.2 Mitsubishi Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Mitsubishi Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Mitsubishi Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Biome Bioplastics

7.18.1 Biome Bioplastics Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Corporation Information

7.18.2 Biome Bioplastics Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Biome Bioplastics Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Biome Bioplastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Developments/Updates

8 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bioplastics (Bio-plastics）

8.4 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Distributors List

9.3 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Industry Trends

10.2 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Growth Drivers

10.3 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Market Challenges

10.4 Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Bioplastics (Bio-plastics）

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Bioplastics (Bio-plastics） by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”