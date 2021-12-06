1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Outlook To 2027 – Driving Factors And Trends Of The Industry 2021 | BASF, Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell

“

A newly published report titled “(1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland, Nanya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INVISTA, MarkorChem, Xinjiang Tianye, Changcheng Energy, Shanxi Sanwei Group, Shanxi BidiOu, Sichuan Tianhua, Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical, HNEC, TunHe

Market Segmentation by Product:

99% (GC) Purity

99.5% (GC) Purity

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethane (PU)

Others



The 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO)

1.2 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 99% (GC) Purity

1.2.3 99.5% (GC) Purity

1.2.4 Others

1.3 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

1.3.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

1.3.4 Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

1.3.5 Polyurethane (PU)

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production

3.4.1 North America 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production

3.5.1 Europe 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production

3.6.1 China 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production

3.7.1 Japan 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Dairen Chemical

7.2.1 Dairen Chemical 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dairen Chemical 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Dairen Chemical 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Dairen Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Dairen Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Lyondellbasell

7.3.1 Lyondellbasell 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lyondellbasell 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Lyondellbasell 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Lyondellbasell Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Lyondellbasell Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Ashland

7.4.1 Ashland 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ashland 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Ashland 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Ashland Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Ashland Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation

7.5.1 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 INVISTA

7.7.1 INVISTA 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.7.2 INVISTA 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 INVISTA 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 INVISTA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 INVISTA Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 MarkorChem

7.8.1 MarkorChem 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.8.2 MarkorChem 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 MarkorChem 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 MarkorChem Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 MarkorChem Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Xinjiang Tianye

7.9.1 Xinjiang Tianye 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Xinjiang Tianye 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Xinjiang Tianye 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Xinjiang Tianye Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Xinjiang Tianye Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Changcheng Energy

7.10.1 Changcheng Energy 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Changcheng Energy 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Changcheng Energy 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Changcheng Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Changcheng Energy Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Shanxi Sanwei Group

7.11.1 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shanxi Sanwei Group 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Shanxi Sanwei Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shanxi Sanwei Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shanxi BidiOu

7.12.1 Shanxi BidiOu 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shanxi BidiOu 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shanxi BidiOu 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shanxi BidiOu Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shanxi BidiOu Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Sichuan Tianhua

7.13.1 Sichuan Tianhua 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sichuan Tianhua 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Sichuan Tianhua 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Sichuan Tianhua Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Sichuan Tianhua Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical

7.14.1 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 HNEC

7.15.1 HNEC 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.15.2 HNEC 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 HNEC 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 HNEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 HNEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 TunHe

7.16.1 TunHe 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Corporation Information

7.16.2 TunHe 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 TunHe 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 TunHe Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 TunHe Recent Developments/Updates

8 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO)

8.4 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Distributors List

9.3 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Industry Trends

10.2 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Growth Drivers

10.3 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Challenges

10.4 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

