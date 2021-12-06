Travel Duffel Bags Market Size By 2021 to 2027 | Strong Revenue and Competitive Outlook By Top Leaders: | VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Travel Duffel Bags Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Travel Duffel Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Travel Duffel Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Travel Duffel Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Travel Duffel Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Travel Duffel Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Travel Duffel Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, MCM Worldwide, Samsonite, Rimowa, Louis Vuitton, Delsey, Antler, Hermes, Crown, HIDEO WAKAMATSU, ACE, Tumi, Santa Barbara Polo, Travelpro, Eminent, Commodore, Diplomat, Winpard, Jinhou, JINLUDA, Powerland

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyester Bags

Fabric Bags

Leather Bags

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The Travel Duffel Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Travel Duffel Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Travel Duffel Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Travel Duffel Bags Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Travel Duffel Bags

1.2 Travel Duffel Bags Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Polyester Bags

1.2.3 Fabric Bags

1.2.4 Leather Bags

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Travel Duffel Bags Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Global Travel Duffel Bags Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Travel Duffel Bags Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Travel Duffel Bags Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Travel Duffel Bags Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Travel Duffel Bags Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Travel Duffel Bags Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Travel Duffel Bags Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Travel Duffel Bags Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Travel Duffel Bags Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Travel Duffel Bags Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Travel Duffel Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Travel Duffel Bags Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Travel Duffel Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Travel Duffel Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Travel Duffel Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Travel Duffel Bags Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Travel Duffel Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Travel Duffel Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Duffel Bags Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Duffel Bags Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Travel Duffel Bags Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Travel Duffel Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Travel Duffel Bags Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Travel Duffel Bags Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Travel Duffel Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Travel Duffel Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Travel Duffel Bags Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 VIP Industries

6.1.1 VIP Industries Corporation Information

6.1.2 VIP Industries Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 VIP Industries Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 VIP Industries Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.1.5 VIP Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 VF Corporation

6.2.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

6.2.2 VF Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 VF Corporation Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 VF Corporation Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.2.5 VF Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware

6.3.1 Briggs & Riley Travelware Corporation Information

6.3.2 Briggs & Riley Travelware Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Briggs & Riley Travelware Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 MCM Worldwide

6.4.1 MCM Worldwide Corporation Information

6.4.2 MCM Worldwide Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 MCM Worldwide Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 MCM Worldwide Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.4.5 MCM Worldwide Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Samsonite

6.5.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

6.5.2 Samsonite Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Samsonite Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Samsonite Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Samsonite Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Rimowa

6.6.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

6.6.2 Rimowa Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Rimowa Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Rimowa Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Rimowa Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Louis Vuitton

6.6.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information

6.6.2 Louis Vuitton Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Louis Vuitton Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Louis Vuitton Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Delsey

6.8.1 Delsey Corporation Information

6.8.2 Delsey Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Delsey Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Delsey Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Delsey Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Antler

6.9.1 Antler Corporation Information

6.9.2 Antler Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Antler Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Antler Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Antler Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Hermes

6.10.1 Hermes Corporation Information

6.10.2 Hermes Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Hermes Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Hermes Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Hermes Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Crown

6.11.1 Crown Corporation Information

6.11.2 Crown Travel Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Crown Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Crown Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Crown Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 HIDEO WAKAMATSU

6.12.1 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Corporation Information

6.12.2 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Travel Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.12.5 HIDEO WAKAMATSU Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 ACE

6.13.1 ACE Corporation Information

6.13.2 ACE Travel Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 ACE Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 ACE Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.13.5 ACE Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Tumi

6.14.1 Tumi Corporation Information

6.14.2 Tumi Travel Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Tumi Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Tumi Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Tumi Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Santa Barbara Polo

6.15.1 Santa Barbara Polo Corporation Information

6.15.2 Santa Barbara Polo Travel Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Santa Barbara Polo Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Santa Barbara Polo Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Santa Barbara Polo Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Travelpro

6.16.1 Travelpro Corporation Information

6.16.2 Travelpro Travel Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Travelpro Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Travelpro Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Travelpro Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Eminent

6.17.1 Eminent Corporation Information

6.17.2 Eminent Travel Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Eminent Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Eminent Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Eminent Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Commodore

6.18.1 Commodore Corporation Information

6.18.2 Commodore Travel Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Commodore Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Commodore Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Commodore Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Diplomat

6.19.1 Diplomat Corporation Information

6.19.2 Diplomat Travel Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Diplomat Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Diplomat Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Diplomat Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Winpard

6.20.1 Winpard Corporation Information

6.20.2 Winpard Travel Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Winpard Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Winpard Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Winpard Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Jinhou

6.21.1 Jinhou Corporation Information

6.21.2 Jinhou Travel Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Jinhou Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Jinhou Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Jinhou Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 JINLUDA

6.22.1 JINLUDA Corporation Information

6.22.2 JINLUDA Travel Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 JINLUDA Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 JINLUDA Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.22.5 JINLUDA Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Powerland

6.23.1 Powerland Corporation Information

6.23.2 Powerland Travel Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Powerland Travel Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Powerland Travel Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Powerland Recent Developments/Updates

7 Travel Duffel Bags Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Travel Duffel Bags Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Travel Duffel Bags

7.4 Travel Duffel Bags Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Travel Duffel Bags Distributors List

8.3 Travel Duffel Bags Customers

9 Travel Duffel Bags Market Dynamics

9.1 Travel Duffel Bags Industry Trends

9.2 Travel Duffel Bags Growth Drivers

9.3 Travel Duffel Bags Market Challenges

9.4 Travel Duffel Bags Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Travel Duffel Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Travel Duffel Bags by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Travel Duffel Bags by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Travel Duffel Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Travel Duffel Bags by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Travel Duffel Bags by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Travel Duffel Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Travel Duffel Bags by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Travel Duffel Bags by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”