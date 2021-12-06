Expander Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2027 | Cryostar, Atlas Copco, GE oil &gas

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Expander Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Expander report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Expander market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Expander market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Expander market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Expander market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Expander market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Cryostar, Atlas Copco, GE oil &gas, Air Products, Opcon AB, ACD, L.A. Turbine, Turbogaz, Samsung, RMG, Kaishan, Hangyang Group, SASPG, HNEC, Suzhou Xida, Beifang Asp, Jianyang Ruite, Huayu

Market Segmentation by Product:

Low Pressure Expander

Medium Pressure Expander

High Pressure Expander



Market Segmentation by Application:

Air Separation

Liquefied Natural Gas (Lng)

Petrochemical Processing

Waste Heat or Other Power Recovery

Others



The Expander Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Expander market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Expander market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Expander Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Expander

1.2 Expander Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Expander Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Low Pressure Expander

1.2.3 Medium Pressure Expander

1.2.4 High Pressure Expander

1.3 Expander Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Expander Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Air Separation

1.3.3 Liquefied Natural Gas (Lng)

1.3.4 Petrochemical Processing

1.3.5 Waste Heat or Other Power Recovery

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Expander Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Expander Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Expander Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Expander Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Expander Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Expander Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Expander Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Expander Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Expander Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Expander Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Expander Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Expander Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Expander Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Expander Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Expander Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Expander Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Expander Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Expander Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Expander Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Expander Production

3.4.1 North America Expander Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Expander Production

3.5.1 Europe Expander Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Expander Production

3.6.1 China Expander Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Expander Production

3.7.1 Japan Expander Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Expander Production

3.8.1 South Korea Expander Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Expander Production

3.9.1 India Expander Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Expander Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Expander Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Expander Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Expander Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Expander Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Expander Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Expander Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Expander Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Expander Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Expander Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Expander Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Expander Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Expander Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Cryostar

7.1.1 Cryostar Expander Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cryostar Expander Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Cryostar Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Cryostar Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Cryostar Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Atlas Copco

7.2.1 Atlas Copco Expander Corporation Information

7.2.2 Atlas Copco Expander Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Atlas Copco Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Atlas Copco Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Atlas Copco Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 GE oil &gas

7.3.1 GE oil &gas Expander Corporation Information

7.3.2 GE oil &gas Expander Product Portfolio

7.3.3 GE oil &gas Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 GE oil &gas Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 GE oil &gas Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Air Products

7.4.1 Air Products Expander Corporation Information

7.4.2 Air Products Expander Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Air Products Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Air Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Air Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Opcon AB

7.5.1 Opcon AB Expander Corporation Information

7.5.2 Opcon AB Expander Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Opcon AB Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Opcon AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Opcon AB Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 ACD

7.6.1 ACD Expander Corporation Information

7.6.2 ACD Expander Product Portfolio

7.6.3 ACD Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 ACD Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 ACD Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 L.A. Turbine

7.7.1 L.A. Turbine Expander Corporation Information

7.7.2 L.A. Turbine Expander Product Portfolio

7.7.3 L.A. Turbine Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 L.A. Turbine Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 L.A. Turbine Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Turbogaz

7.8.1 Turbogaz Expander Corporation Information

7.8.2 Turbogaz Expander Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Turbogaz Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Turbogaz Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Turbogaz Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Samsung

7.9.1 Samsung Expander Corporation Information

7.9.2 Samsung Expander Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Samsung Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 RMG

7.10.1 RMG Expander Corporation Information

7.10.2 RMG Expander Product Portfolio

7.10.3 RMG Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 RMG Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 RMG Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Kaishan

7.11.1 Kaishan Expander Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kaishan Expander Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Kaishan Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Kaishan Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Kaishan Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Hangyang Group

7.12.1 Hangyang Group Expander Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hangyang Group Expander Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Hangyang Group Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Hangyang Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Hangyang Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 SASPG

7.13.1 SASPG Expander Corporation Information

7.13.2 SASPG Expander Product Portfolio

7.13.3 SASPG Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 SASPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 SASPG Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 HNEC

7.14.1 HNEC Expander Corporation Information

7.14.2 HNEC Expander Product Portfolio

7.14.3 HNEC Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 HNEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 HNEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Suzhou Xida

7.15.1 Suzhou Xida Expander Corporation Information

7.15.2 Suzhou Xida Expander Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Suzhou Xida Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Suzhou Xida Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Suzhou Xida Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Beifang Asp

7.16.1 Beifang Asp Expander Corporation Information

7.16.2 Beifang Asp Expander Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Beifang Asp Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Beifang Asp Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Beifang Asp Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Jianyang Ruite

7.17.1 Jianyang Ruite Expander Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jianyang Ruite Expander Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Jianyang Ruite Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Jianyang Ruite Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Jianyang Ruite Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Huayu

7.18.1 Huayu Expander Corporation Information

7.18.2 Huayu Expander Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Huayu Expander Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Huayu Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Huayu Recent Developments/Updates

8 Expander Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Expander Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Expander

8.4 Expander Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Expander Distributors List

9.3 Expander Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Expander Industry Trends

10.2 Expander Growth Drivers

10.3 Expander Market Challenges

10.4 Expander Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Expander by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Expander Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Expander Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Expander Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Expander Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Expander Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Expander Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Expander

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Expander by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Expander by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Expander by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Expander by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Expander by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Expander by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Expander by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Expander by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”