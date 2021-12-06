Air Mattress Market Impacted by COVID-19, Market to Remain Dormant in Near Term, Projects FMI 2019 -2029

The global air mattress market size is expected to reach ~US$ 330 Mn by the end of 2029. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at a CAGR of ~9.0% between 2019 and 2029. According to the report, reduction of indoor spaces in urban areas is one of the major drivers for the growth of air mattress and beds market. High durability, odor free nature, and ability to inflate in full size within minutes is expected to boost the air mattress sales across the globe. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.

It includes in-depth insights into the air mattress market. Some of these are:

The estimated value of the market was at ~US$ 138 Mn in 2019. Through the course of the report’s forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth.

Regionally, North America dominates the air mattress market globally.

East Asia emerges as one of key markets owing to growing working population, increasing disposable income especially in China and Japan.

Twin air mattress comes out as the most preferred type of air mattress among consumers owing to large bed space and easy availability on hypermarkets/ supermarkets.

Key players are likely to focus on new product innovation and adding new features to the product such as using of nontoxic material, to stay relevant in developed markets.

The global air mattress market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Product Type

Medicated

Non-medicated

By Size

Full

Twin

King

Queen

Other

By Pump Type

Electric

Battery Operated

Other

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Price Range

High/premium

Mid-range/economy

Commercial Sector Fuels Demand for Air Mattress

Air mattress helps in pressure relief and better blood circulation to the person sleeping on it, hence a growing trend of air mattress consumption has been observed globally, especially in commercial sector. Consumer’s inclination towards extra bedding have propelled the air mattress market in commercial sector. Mass consumer’s preference for extra space bedding in hotels have accelerated the usage of full and twin air mattresses across the globe. Furthermore, commercial institutes including hotels, hospitals, and holiday homes keep air mattress on stock to accommodate extra guests.

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading players operating in the Air Mattress market are DeVilbiss Sidhil Ltd.; ALPS Mountaineering; SizeWise; LazerLazery; Sleepy Sleep; Restoration Goods; Bestway; Somnio LLC; American National Manufacturing, Inc.; Intex Development Co. Ltd.; and WENZEL Group, Coleman Company, Inc., Sound Asleep Products, Fox Air Beds, King Koil etc. As a result of increasing competition, companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolio with innovative offerings. In addition to this, mergers and acquisition remains a popular strategy among market players. Companies intend to expand their regional footprint through strategic collaborations.

Growing health concern related to the toxic elements used in air matters, have pushed the consumers towards nontoxic beds which in result also pushed the manufacturers to come up with new innovative nontoxic air mattress options such as lightweight PVC free air bed. Alps Mountaineering has introduced its velocity bed made of nontoxic elements.

In 2019, Coleman Queen had launched queen-size air mattress which provide built-in electric pump along with the air mattress.

