Adult Diapers Market Set for a Massive Hit in and Post 2021, with Corona Virus Outbreak Projected to Threaten Global Market

The global adult diapers market size is expected to reach ~US$ 24,512.1 Mn by the end of 2029. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at a CAGR of ~7.1% between 2019 and 2029. According to the report, the geriatric population is growing at a significant rate across the globe coupled with rise in prevalence of incontinence in general population boost demand for adult diapers across the globe. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.

It includes in-depth insights into the adult diapers market. Some of these are:

The estimated value of the adult diapers market was at ~US$ 12,354.0 Mn in 2019. Through the course of the report’s forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth.

Regionally, North America dominates the adult diapers market globally owing to high consumer awareness and adoption of personal hygiene products among adults in the region.

East Asia emerges as one of key markets owing to rising affluence of working women and increasing demand of personal hygiene products for women at school, work places, and public settings in the region

Growth of e-retailers sales channel is expected to boost the sales of adult diapers over the forecast period.

Prominent players are expected to introduce an eco-friendly adult diapers with innovative designs, features, and materials to have a competitive edge in the market.

Rise in Demand for Reusable or Cloth Diapers to Manage Incontinence Problem

Based on the product type, the reusable adult diapers segment creates a significant growth in the global adult diapers market. Consumers in the market are considerably demanding for environmental-friendly diapers to reduce landfills coupled with various advantages associated with reusable diapers such as reduces diaper rash symptoms, comfortable, and use of less harmful chemicals are some of the factors expected to exhibit a significant growth in the global adult diapers market during the forecast period. Furthermore, affordability of reusable adult diapers as compared to disposable diapers propel the global adult diapers market for further growth. Increasing use of cloth diapers among aging population who are suffering from incontinence and related problems is another factor influencing the growth of the global adult diapers market in the near future.

The global adult diapers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type

Reusable Diapers

Disposable Diapers

Style

Pants/Pull-Up Style

Pad Style

Flat Style

Others

Material Type

Cotton

Non-Woven Fabric

Micro Fabric

Fluff Pulp

Others

Size

Small

Medium

Large

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading players operating in the adult diapers market are The Procter & Gamble Company, Ontex Group, Daio Paper Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Hengan International Group Co. Limited, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Essity AB, Covidien Company, DSG International Ltd., Kao Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa AB, Enka Hijyen, NorthShore Care Supply, and others. These manufacturers are developing novel products with natural material to meet growing consumer requirements as well as expand their product portfolio. Moreover, strategic partnership with local distributor, mergers and acquisition, and enter into digital platform remains a popular strategy among the market players. Companies intend to expand their regional footprint through strategic collaborations.

In 2019, NorthShore Care Supply introduced a new direct-to-customer website ‘NorthShore.com’ enable customers to shop for incontinence products such as adult diapers through online sales channel. The website is featured with intuitive product recommendations based on consumer’s preferences.

In 2018, Enka Hijyen- Turkey based baby diaper manufacturer, now entered into adult diaper business segment by introduced a novel adult diapers under Paddlers brand. This Paddlers adult diaper will people suffering from moderate to severe incontinence problem.

