Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market 2021 Industry Research, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The importance of beautification to the mankind is considered as the primary driver for the growth of cosmeceutical ingredients market across the globe. Cosmeceutical products reduces the gap between cosmetics that simply cleanse & enhance the appearance and pharmaceuticals that cure and heal. Growing product awareness among consumers have propelled the demand for skin & hair beneficial products in the market which in result drives the necessity of cosmeceutical ingredients. The cosmeceutical ingredients market is dominated by synthetic cosmeceutical ingredients however the natural cosmeceutical ingredients market is expected to expand at higher CAGR (10.8%) as compared to synthetic during the forecast. Rising concern of side effects of synthetic ingredient products have shifted the consumer’s attention towards natural ingredient products which will accelerate the natural cosmeceutical ingredients market. The global cosmeceutical ingredients market will surpass ~US$ 12 Bn in terms of value in 2027 with a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast.

Key Takeaways from the Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market Study

According to the report, the global cosmeceutical ingredients market represents a fairly consolidated competition landscape, where a majority of key players maintain their strategic focus on the development of cosmeceutical ingredients. L’Oréal, a European cosmetic manufacturer, uses hyaluronic acid which is an active ingredient used in products such as anti-ageing creams.

FMI identifies North America as the largest market for cosmeceutical ingredients in 2019, followed by Europe, attributable to higher demand from cosmetic products such as skincare and haircare. The awareness level is also high of North American consumers as compared to other region. Growing demand for cosmetic products, rising product awareness and increasing popularity of J-Beauty and K-Beauty are the factors will drive the East Asia market forward and is expected to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast.

Growing product awareness, changing lifestyle and rapid urbanization fuel the demand for cosmeceutical products which has resulted to an increasing demand for cosmeceutical ingredients among cosmetic manufacturers.

Skincare segment in cosmeceutical products are the most demanded product among consumers which further increases the demand for cosmeceutical ingredients among cosmetic manufacturers.

“Key players are anticipated to focus on advanced formulation which will add value to their product portfolio. New innovation in formulation is the key to future cosmeceutical ingredients market. Skincare remains the target segment in cosmeceutical ingredients market however special attention can be given to anti-ageing and skin brightening category. Growing consumer’s interest for natural and green cosmeceutical products and advancement in nanotechnology will open up opportunities for cosmeceutical ingredient manufacturers” says an FMI analyst.

The cosmeceutical ingredients market has increased on account of increasing consumers concerns regarding the negative effects of using synthetic ingredient cosmeceutical products. In addition to this, growing trend of natural products have a positive impact on cosmeceutical products market which further drives the demand for cosmeceutical ingredients among manufacturers.

Who is winning?

Some of the key players operating in the cosmeceutical ingredients market are Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, SEPPIC, Solvay S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, Lonza Group AG, The Lubrizol Corporation, Ashland Incorporated, Croda International plc, Robertet, Allergan Incorporated, COBIOSA, Select Botanical, NEXIRA and others.

Several leading cosmeceutical ingredients manufacturers are focusing on R&D to come up for new formulations which can change the market landscape of cosmeceutical products. Growing demand for natural ingredient based cosmeceutical products are booming in the market. Advancement in technology acts as a primary driver for manufacturers. Extraction of ingredients are performed through traditional and avant-grade technological extraction however majority of manufacturers use modern avant-grade technological process as preferred method of cosmeceutical extraction.

