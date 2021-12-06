Rotational Moulding Machines Market to Set for a Massive Hit in and Post 2021, with Corona Virus Outbreak Projected to Threaten Global Market

Rotational moulding machines market and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2019-2029. As per the findings of the report, the global rotational moulding machines market reached revenues worth ~ US$ 800 Mn in 2018, primarily driven by the exponential growth of manufacturing ecosystems. Growing demand for cost-effective machinery offering optimal productivity is one of the key factors expected to propel demand for rotational moulding machines in the upcoming years. In addition, massive outpour of investments in the plastics processing space is expected to drive the rotational moulding machines market growth in the next decade, states the FMI analyst.

Some of the key players operating in the global market are The Rotomachinery Group, Persico S.p.a., Shandong Zhongtian Rubber & Plastic technology Co., Ltd, Ferry Industries, Inc., Crossfield Excalibur Ltd, Orex Rotomoulding sp. z.o.o., Rotoline LLC, and Reinhardt GmbH.

The global rotational moulding machines market is consolidated with some of the players holding prominent shares of the market. There are relatively less number of manufacturers in the market. Manufacturers are investing in the carousel machines, independent arm machines, and also in shuttle machines which is expected to increase the rotational moulding machines market growth in the next ten years.

Manufacturers Shifting Strategic Focus on ‘Customized’ Offerings

According to the FMI report, leading companies in the rotational moulding machines market are working on new strategy models to successfully bridge the supply-demand gap. With the rise of ‘customization’ trend, manufacturers are also offering tailor-made machines specifically designed as per the end user requirements. Manufacturers are also shifting their focus toward incorporation of new and advanced features in their machinery, which will ensure shorter processing cycles and higher efficiency irrespective of the material thickness.

The rock & roll rotational moulding machines are expected to hold prominent market value share in the global rotational moulding machines market. Production capacity remains the key USP pushing demand for these machines and these machines are mostly employed for manufacturing products with narrow and uniform thickness.

Rotational Moulding Machines: An Appropriate Choice for Hollow One-piece Containers

Raw Material Preference: Manufacturers prefer polyethylene for this process and ~80% of all materials used in rotational moulding are polyethylene derivatives. Some of manufacturers are shifting towards polypropylene and co-polymer products, which is expected to change the consumption scenario in the upcoming years. Polypropylene has relatively low moulding ability and impact its strength, as compared to polyethylene.

Low Installation Cost & Minimal Amount of Waste Generation: Plastic product that are manufactured through rotational moulding process keeps the cost down, after mould installation. The process generates very less amount of waste, as the leftover material can be removed by using adhesives and removers.

Increasing Preference for Customized Solutions: Manufacturers in the industry are offering production-oriented tailor made machine alternatives, which is expected to bolster the demand for rotational moulding machines.

Rotational Moulding Machines Market: Segmentation

Valuable information covered in the FMI’s Rotational Moulding Machines market report has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Product

Carousel machine

Rock and roll type machine

Shuttle machine

Up and Over Rotational Machines

Clamshell machine

By Size

Tanks & Container

Drums & Bins

Carts & Carriers

Toys & Kayaks

Others

By End Use

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Automotive & Marine

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Rotational Moulding Machines Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players active in the Rotational Moulding Machines market. Competitive information detailed in the Rotational Moulding Machines market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Rotational Moulding Machines market report.

