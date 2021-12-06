World Barrier Coated Papers Market Share by 2029 : Upcoming Trends and Analysis

China and India will lead the pack in the regional markets, with the former crossing the US$ 1 Bn mark in 2026.

The recent study of the Global Barrier Coated Papers Market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both the short and long term. The report ensures a 360-degree assessment, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

On the back of their superior water resistance, grease & oil resistance, and compliance with food standards, barrier coated papers continue to gather preference for packaging and printing applications. Projected for a promising CAGR of more than 4% during 2019 – 2029, a new Future Market insights (FMI) report anticipates the market to receive a major boost from food, consumer electronics, and retail industry.

The experts at the forefront of the industry have focused on the various factors that are shaping the growth of the Barrier Coated Papers industry. Through their in-depth analysis, the researchers were able to identify the growth prospects of the industry.

Who Is Winning?

Paper packaging giants such as Stora Enso Oyj., UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Sappi Ltd., Billerudkorsnas AB, and Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited are some of the prominent players operating in the global barrier coated papers market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Barrier Coated Papers Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected various industries, such as the packaging industry. The demand for non-essential items has also declined.

Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and stay-at-home orders, companies operating in the Barrier Coated Papers market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions and supply chain disruptions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, leading to severe product shortages in the global marketplace. Several market players are further planning to relocate their supply chain from China – the first epicenter of the COVID-19.

The report essentially evaluates the significant presence of the global Barrier Coated Papers market across the world’s major regions. The global Barrier Coated Papers market has been categorized into several key geographical regions. North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the leading Barrier Coated Papers market regions. In this section of the report, the authors have examined the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each geographical segment.

Barrier Coated Papers Market: Segmentation

Valuable information covered in the FMI’s Barrier Coated Papers market report has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Coating

Water-based Coating

Solvent-based Coating

Wax Coating

By Material

Paper

Plastic

By End-use Industry

Food

Beverages

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Barrier Coated Papers Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players active in the Barrier Coated Papers market. Competitive information detailed in the Barrier Coated Papers market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Barrier Coated Papers market report.

