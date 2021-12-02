December 2, 2021

Middle East and Africa miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market 2021 Latest Trends and Growth Opportunities by Leading Players QIAGEN, Perkin Elmer, Inc.

middle-east-and-africa-mirna-sequencing-and-assay-marketThe Middle East and Africa miRNA sequencing and assay market is expected to reach US$ 22.00 million by 2027 from US$ 8.71 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.

miRNA is a small noncoding RNA molecule of 20-30 nucleotides and play an important role in gene regulation. miRNA is partially complementary to messenger RNA (mRNA) and its main function is to downregulate gene expression. Since their discovery they have emerged as vital regulators of important cellular functions. miRNAs are associated with pathological processes such as viral infections, autoimmune diseases, and carcinogenesis.

Company Profiles

  1. Illumina, Inc
  2. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
  3. QIAGEN
  4. Perkin Elmer, Inc.
  5. Takara Bio Inc.
  6. New England Biolabs
  7. Norgen Biotek Corp
  8. TriLink BioTechnologies Inc.
  9. Lexogen GmbH
  10. Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Middle East and Africa miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Library Preparation
  • Consumables

By Technology

  • Sequencing by Synthesis
  • Nanopore
  • Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

By End User

  • Research Institute
  • Academia
  • CRO

Reasons to buy the report

  • Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis Middle East and Africa miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market over the next years.
  • Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different addictions therapeutics segments in the top spending countries and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.
  • Strengthen your knowledge of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.
  • Identify the major channels driving the Middle East and Africa miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that will help Analyze, resulting in revenue expansion.
  • Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs undertaken by the different countries within Middle East and Africa miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market.

