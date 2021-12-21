December 21, 2021

Distributed Solar Power Generation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Distributed Solar Power Generation in global, including the following market information:

Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

 

Global top five Distributed Solar Power Generation companies in 2020 (%)

The global Distributed Solar Power Generation market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Distributed Solar Power Generation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Rooftops
  • Ground-mounted

Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Segment Percentages,

By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Commercial
  • Residential

Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Segment Percentages,

By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Distributed Solar Power Generation revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Distributed Solar Power Generation revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Distributed Solar Power Generation sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Distributed Solar Power Generation sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Wuxi Suntech Power
  • First Solar
  • Juwi
  • SolarCity
  • Jinko Solar
  • Yingli Solar
  • Trina Solar
  • Sharp Solar
  • Canadian Solar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Distributed Solar Power Generation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Distributed Solar Power Generation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Distributed Solar Power Generation Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Distributed Solar Power Generation Players in Global Market

