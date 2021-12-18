XLPE Cables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of XLPE Cables in global, including the following market information:

Global XLPE Cables Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global XLPE Cables Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Million Meters)

Global top five XLPE Cables companies in 2020 (%)

The global XLPE Cables market was valued at 121480 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 146450 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the XLPE Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global XLPE Cables Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Meters)

Global XLPE Cables Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

LV XLPE Cables

MV XLPE Cables

HV XLPE Cables

EHV XLPE Cables

Global XLPE Cables Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Meters)

Global XLPE Cables Market Segment Percentages,

By Application, 2020 (%)

Power

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Metals & Mining

Infrastructure & Transportation

Others

Global XLPE Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Million Meters)

Global XLPE Cables Market Segment Percentages,

By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies XLPE Cables revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies XLPE Cables revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies XLPE Cables sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Million Meters)

Key companies XLPE Cables sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Prysmian

Sumitomo Electric

Southwire

Nexans

LS Cable & System

Furukawa Electric

Leoni

Hitachi

Fujikura

Riyadh Cable

Elsewedy Electric

Condumex

NKT Cables

FarEast Cable

Baosheng

Shangshang Cable

WuXi Jiangnan Cable

Hanhe

