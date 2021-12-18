Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? in global, including the following market information:

Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW)

Global top five Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? companies in 2020 (%)

The global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? market was valued at 2318.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5937.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Lithium

Lead Acid

NaS

Others

Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential

Utility & Commercial

Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Market Segment Percentages,

By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Fluence

Hitachi

Kokam

LSIS

SMA Solar Technology

NGK

General Electric

Primus Power

Panasonic

BYD

Younicos

ABB

Saft

Lockheed Martin Energy

Eos Energy Storage

Con Edison Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS? Players in Globa

