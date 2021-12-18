December 18, 2021

Power Conversion Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Conversion in global, including the following market information:

Global Power Conversion Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Power Conversion Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

 

Global top five Power Conversion companies in 2020 (%)

The global Power Conversion market was valued at 27460 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 31680 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Power Conversion manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Conversion Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Conversion Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

  • 12-48 V
  • 48-200 V
  • 200-400 V
  • Above 400 V

Global Power Conversion Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Conversion Market Segment Percentages,

By Application, 2020 (%)

  • DC Power Source Usage
  • UPS
  • Motor Controller
  • Solar

Global Power Conversion Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Conversion Market Segment Percentages,

By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Power Conversion revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Power Conversion revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Power Conversion sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Power Conversion sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • ABB
  • Siemens
  • SMA
  • Yaskawa
  • Huawei
  • Sungrow
  • Schneider Electric
  • Fuji Electric
  • Solaredge
  • Inovance Technology
  • TBEA
  • TMEIC
  • Omron
  • Fronius
  • Enphase Energy
  • KACO
  • Ingeteam
  • Kostal
  • Bestek
  • NFA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Conversion Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Conversion Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Conversion Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Conversion Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Power Conversion Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Power Conversion Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Conversion Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Conversion Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Conversion Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power Conversion Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power Conversion Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Conversion Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Conversion Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Conversion Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Conversion Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Conversion Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Power Conversion Market Size Markets, 2021 & 20

