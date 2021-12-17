Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)
Global top five Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery companies in 2020 (%)
The global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market was valued at 1999.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4571.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages,
By Type, 2020 (%)
- Vinylene Carbonate (VC)
- Fluorinated Ethylene Carbonate (FEC)
- 1,3-Propane Sultone (1,3-PS)
- Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC)
Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages,
By Application, 2020 (%)
- Power Electrolyte
- Consumer Electrolyte
- Energy Storage Electrolyte
Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages,
By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd.
- Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD.
- Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd.
- Broahony
- Great Material & Tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrolyte Addi
