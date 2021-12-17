December 17, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

District Heating Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

3 min read
1 second ago grandresearchstore

This report contains market size and forecasts of District Heating Pipe in global, including the following market information:

Global District Heating Pipe Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global District Heating Pipe Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Meters)

 

Global top five District Heating Pipe companies in 2020 (%)

The global District Heating Pipe market was valued at 939.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1427 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the District Heating Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global District Heating Pipe Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global District Heating Pipe Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Hot Water Heating Network
  • Steam Heating Network

Global District Heating Pipe Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global District Heating Pipe Market Segment Percentages,

By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

Global District Heating Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global District Heating Pipe Market Segment Percentages,

By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies District Heating Pipe revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies District Heating Pipe revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies District Heating Pipe sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Meters)
  • Key companies District Heating Pipe sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Logstor
  • REHAU
  • BRUGG
  • Isoplus
  • Perma Pipe
  • Georg Fischer
  • Uponor
  • Aquatherm
  • Thermaflex
  • CPV Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 District Heating Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global District Heating Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global District Heating Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global District Heating Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global District Heating Pipe Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top District Heating Pipe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global District Heating Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global District Heating Pipe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global District Heating Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 District Heating Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers District Heating Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 District Heating Pipe Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 District Heating Pipe Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 District Heating Pipe Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169164321

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/enrmarketresearch/

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Gravity Energy Storage Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

5 mins ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Capacitor Banks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

8 mins ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Flexible PV Cell Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

11 mins ago grandresearchstore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

District Heating Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

1 second ago grandresearchstore
4 min read

Hemangeol Market Growth Challenges, opportunities and Developments 2021 | Pierre Fabre, …,

6 seconds ago reporthive
4 min read

Hematology Indications Related Drugs Market SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Massive Growth 2021 | Gilead, Bicycle Therapeutics, Amgen

14 seconds ago reporthive
4 min read

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant Drugs Market 2021-2027: Technology Trends, Primary and Secondary Research, Current Scenario, Key Industry Players and Strategic Benchmarking

27 seconds ago ambika