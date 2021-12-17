District Heating Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of District Heating Pipe in global, including the following market information:

Global District Heating Pipe Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global District Heating Pipe Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Meters)

Global top five District Heating Pipe companies in 2020 (%)

The global District Heating Pipe market was valued at 939.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1427 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the District Heating Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global District Heating Pipe Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global District Heating Pipe Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Hot Water Heating Network

Steam Heating Network

Global District Heating Pipe Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global District Heating Pipe Market Segment Percentages,

By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global District Heating Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global District Heating Pipe Market Segment Percentages,

By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies District Heating Pipe revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies District Heating Pipe revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies District Heating Pipe sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Meters)

Key companies District Heating Pipe sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Logstor

REHAU

BRUGG

Isoplus

Perma Pipe

Georg Fischer

Uponor

Aquatherm

Thermaflex

CPV Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 District Heating Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global District Heating Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global District Heating Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Global District Heating Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global District Heating Pipe Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top District Heating Pipe Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global District Heating Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global District Heating Pipe Sales by Companies

3.5 Global District Heating Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 District Heating Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers District Heating Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 District Heating Pipe Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 District Heating Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 District Heating Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

