District Heating Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

District Heating Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of District Heating Pipe in global, including the following market information:
Global District Heating Pipe Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global District Heating Pipe Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Meters)
Global top five District Heating Pipe companies in 2020 (%)
The global District Heating Pipe market was valued at 939.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1427 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the District Heating Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global District Heating Pipe Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global District Heating Pipe Market Segment Percentages,
By Type, 2020 (%)
- Hot Water Heating Network
- Steam Heating Network
Global District Heating Pipe Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global District Heating Pipe Market Segment Percentages,
By Application, 2020 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global District Heating Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global District Heating Pipe Market Segment Percentages,
By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies District Heating Pipe revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies District Heating Pipe revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies District Heating Pipe sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Meters)
- Key companies District Heating Pipe sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Logstor
- REHAU
- BRUGG
- Isoplus
- Perma Pipe
- Georg Fischer
- Uponor
- Aquatherm
- Thermaflex
- CPV Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 District Heating Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global District Heating Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global District Heating Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global District Heating Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global District Heating Pipe Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top District Heating Pipe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global District Heating Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global District Heating Pipe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global District Heating Pipe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global District Heating Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 District Heating Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers District Heating Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 District Heating Pipe Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 District Heating Pipe Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 District Heating Pipe Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169164321
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/enrmarketresearch/