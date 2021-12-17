Lithium Ion Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Lithium Ion Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Ion Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (GWh)
Global top five Lithium Ion Battery companies in 2020 (%)
The global Lithium Ion Battery market was valued at 49720 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 84460 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Lithium Ion Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (GWh)
Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages,
By Type, 2020 (%)
- Cobalt Oxide
- Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide
- Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide
- Manganese Oxide
- Iron Phosphate
- Others
- by Electrolyte Type
- Aqueous
- Organic Liquid
- Polymer
- Ceramic
Global Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (GWh)
Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages,
By Application, 2020 (%)
- Power & Utilities
- EV Automotive
- Industrial
- Commercial & Residential
- Consumer Electronics
- Medical
- eVTOL
- Others
Global Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (GWh)
Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Segment Percentages,
By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Lithium Ion Battery revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Lithium Ion Battery revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Lithium Ion Battery sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (GWh)
- Key companies Lithium Ion Battery sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Panasonic
- Samsung SDI
- LG Chem
- CATL
- ATL
- Murata
- BYD
- Tianjin Lishen Battery
- BAK Power
- Toshiba
- AESC
- Saft
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lithium Ion Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lithium Ion Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lithium Ion Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lithium Ion Battery Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium Ion Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium Ion Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Ion Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium Ion Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Ion Battery Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global
