Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems market was valued at 495.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 599.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages,
By Type, 2020 (%)
- Permanent Monitoring System
- Temporary Monitoring System
China Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages,
By Application, 2020 (%)
- GIS
- Transformers
- Power Cables
- Others
Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages,
By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
- The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Total Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Total Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
- Qualitrol
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Eaton
- OMICRON
- Siemens
- Megger
- HVPD Ltd.
- LS Cable & System
- Prysmian Group
- Doble Engineering Company
- Meggitt Sensing Systems
- EA Technology
- APM Technologies
- IPEC Limited
- Dynamic Ratings
- Altanova Group
- Dimrus
- PMDT
- PowerPD Inc.
- Innovit Electric
- Rugged Monitoring
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Partial Dis
