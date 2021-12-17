Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems market was valued at 495.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 599.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Permanent Monitoring System

Temporary Monitoring System

China Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages,

By Application, 2020 (%)

GIS

Transformers

Power Cables

Others

Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages,

By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Partial Discharge Monitoring Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Qualitrol

Mitsubishi Electric

Eaton

OMICRON

Siemens

Megger

HVPD Ltd.

LS Cable & System

Prysmian Group

Doble Engineering Company

Meggitt Sensing Systems

EA Technology

APM Technologies

IPEC Limited

Dynamic Ratings

Altanova Group

Dimrus

PMDT

PowerPD Inc.

Innovit Electric

Rugged Monitoring

