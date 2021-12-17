Offshore Energy Storage Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore Energy Storage in global, including the following market information:

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MWh)

Global top five Offshore Energy Storage companies in 2020 (%)

The global Offshore Energy Storage market was valued at 101 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 379.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Offshore Energy Storage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MWh)

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Vessel Energy Storage System

Oil & Gas Energy Storage System

Wind Energy Storage System

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MWh)

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Segment Percentages,

By Application, 2020 (%)

vessels

drilling platform

wind power

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MWh)

Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Segment Percentages,

By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Offshore Energy Storage revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Offshore Energy Storage revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Offshore Energy Storage sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MWh)

Key companies Offshore Energy Storage sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Corvus

PBES

SAFT

EST-Floattech

MG

ZEM AS

Leclanché

Magnus Marin

Siemens

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore Energy Storage Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Offshore Energy Storage Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Offshore Energy Storage Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore Energy Storage Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Offshore Energy Storage Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Offshore Energy Storage Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Offshore Energy Storage Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Offshore Energy Storage Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore Energy Storage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Offshore Energy Storage Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Energy Storage Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offshore Energy Storage Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Energy Storage Companies

