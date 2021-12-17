Electricity Power Cable Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Electricity Power Cable Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electricity Power Cable in global, including the following market information:
Global Electricity Power Cable Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Electricity Power Cable Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Kilometer)
Global top five Electricity Power Cable companies in 2020 (%)
The global Electricity Power Cable market was valued at 169660 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 187890 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Electricity Power Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electricity Power Cable Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Kilometer)
Global Electricity Power Cable Market Segment Percentages,
By Type, 2020 (%)
- Low-voltage Cable
- Medium-voltage Cable
- High-voltage Cable
- EHV Cable
Global Electricity Power Cable Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Kilometer)
Global Electricity Power Cable Market Segment Percentages,
By Application, 2020 (%)
- Onshore
- Underground
- Seabed
Global Electricity Power Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Kilometer)
Global Electricity Power Cable Market Segment Percentages,
By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electricity Power Cable revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electricity Power Cable revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Electricity Power Cable sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Kilometer)
- Key companies Electricity Power Cable sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Prysmian Group
- Nexans
- Sumitomo Electric
- Furukawa
- Southwire
- Leoni
- LS Cable & Systems
- Fujikura
- NKT
- KEI Industries
- TFKable
- Riyadh Cable
- BAOSHENG CABLE
- FESE
- Jiangnan Group
- Zhongchao Holding CO.,Ltd.
- HANGZHOU CABLE
- Orient Cable
- SHANGSHANG CABLE GROUP
- HANHE CABLE
- SINOSTAR CABLE
- HENGTONG GROUP
- ZTT International Limit
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electricity Power Cable Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electricity Power Cable Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electricity Power Cable Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electricity Power Cable Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Electricity Power Cable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Electricity Power Cable Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electricity Power Cable Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electricity Power Cable Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electricity Power Cable Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electricity Power Cable Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electricity Power Cable Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electricity Power Cable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electricity Power Cable Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electricity Power Cable Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electricity Power Cable Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electricity Power Cable Companies
4 Sig
