Overhead Line Conductors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Overhead Line Conductors in global, including the following market information:
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kiloton)
Global top five Overhead Line Conductors companies in 2020 (%)
The global Overhead Line Conductors market was valued at 6273.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 7344.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Overhead Line Conductors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market Segment Percentages,
By Type, 2020 (%)
- ACSR
- AAAC
- ACAR
- AACSR
- AAC
- Others
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market Segment Percentages,
By Application, 2020 (%)
- Low Pressure (less than 1kv)
- Middle Pressure (1-69 kV)
- High Pressure (69-345 kV)
- Extra-high Pressure (345-800 kV)
- Ultra-high Pressure (>800 kV)
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Overhead Line Conductors Market Segment Percentages,
By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Overhead Line Conductors revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Overhead Line Conductors revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Overhead Line Conductors sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Overhead Line Conductors sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Southwire
- Apar Industries
- ZTT
- Prysmian
- Zhuyou
- Nexans
- Tongda
- SWCC
- Oman Cables
- Bekaert
- Hengtong Group
- 3M
- Diamond Power Infrastructure
- LAMIFIL
- Midal
- LUMPI BERNDORF
- CTC
- Eland Cables
- Kelani
- Jeddah
- CABCON
- Galaxy
- Alcon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Overhead Line Conductors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Overhead Line Conductors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Overhead Line Conductors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Overhead Line Conductors Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Overhead Line Conductors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Overhead Line Conductors Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Overhead Line Conductors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Overhead Line Conductors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Overhead Line Conductors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Overhead Line Conductors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Overhead Line Conductors Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Overhead Line Conductors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Overhead Line Conductors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Overhead Line Conductors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Overhead Line Conductors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Overhead Line Conductors
