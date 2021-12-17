Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range companies in 2020 (%)

The global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market was valued at 419.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 741.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Electro Magnetic Induction Technology

Magnetic Field Coupling Technology

Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Segment Percentages,

By Application, 2020 (%)

EV Construction Machinery / Vehicles

Port AGV

Others

Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Segment Percentages,

By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DAIHEN

HEADS Co.?Ltd .

Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec)

IPT Technology GmbH

WÄRTSILÄ

Bombardier

DAIFUFUKU

PANASONIC

B& PLUS

ABB

WAVE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission f

