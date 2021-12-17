Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20273 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market was valued at 499.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1132.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
- Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- OC Model
- FM Model
China Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segment Percentages,
By Application, 2020 (%)
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segment Percentages,
By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Total Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Total Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
- Ørsted
- Duke Energy
- RWE
- Enbala
- Bosch
- GE Digital Energy
- EnerNOC
- Schneider Electric?AutoGrid?
- Siemens
- Viridity Energy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Companies
