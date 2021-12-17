Home Energy Monitor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Home Energy Monitor in global, including the following market information:

Global Home Energy Monitor Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Home Energy Monitor Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Home Energy Monitor companies in 2020 (%)

The global Home Energy Monitor market was valued at 193.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 271.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Home Energy Monitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Home Energy Monitor Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Energy Monitor Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Solar Ready Type

Non Solar Ready Type

Global Home Energy Monitor Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Energy Monitor Market Segment Percentages,

By Application, 2020 (%)

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Global Home Energy Monitor Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Home Energy Monitor Market Segment Percentages,

By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Home Energy Monitor revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Home Energy Monitor revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Home Energy Monitor sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Home Energy Monitor sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sense

Schneider Electric

Efergy

OWL Intuition Ltd

Curb

Smappee

Neurio

Aeotec

Current Cost

Emporia Energy

Rainforest Automation

Eyedro

Blue Line Innovations

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Home Energy Monitor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Home Energy Monitor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Home Energy Monitor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Home Energy Monitor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Home Energy Monitor Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Home Energy Monitor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Home Energy Monitor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Energy Monitor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Home Energy Monitor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Home Energy Monitor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global

