Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Substation Wide Area Monitoring System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Substation Wide Area Monitoring System market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Substation Wide Area Monitoring System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Phasor Measurement Units (PMUs)

Phasor Data Concentrators (PDCs)

Communication Networks

PDC Solutions

China Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages,

By Application, 2020 (%)

Transmission Substation

Distribution Substation

Collector Substation

Converter Substations

Switching Station

Global Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages,

By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ABB

Electric Power Group

General Electric

Sc+I34650hneider Electric

Siemens

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Global Companies Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Glo

