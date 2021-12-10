Data Center Chip Market Competitive Insights with Global Outlook 2021-2027| Intel Corporation, GlobalFoundries, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Complete study of the global Data Center Chip market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Data Center Chip industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Data Center Chip production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key companies operating in the global Data Center Chip market include _ , Intel Corporation, GlobalFoundries, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Arm Limited, Broadcom, Xilinx, Inc., Huawei, Nvidia Corporation

Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global Data Center Chip industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Data Center Chip manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Data Center Chip industry. Global Data Center Chip Market Segment By Type: GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Others

Global Data Center Chip Market Segment By Application: Manufacturing, Government, IT & Telecom, Retail, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Others

Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Data Center Chip industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness. Key companies operating in the global Data Center Chip market include _, Intel Corporation, GlobalFoundries, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Arm Limited, Broadcom, Xilinx, Inc., Huawei, Nvidia Corporation

TOC



1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Data Center Chip

1.2 Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 GPU

1.2.3 ASIC

1.2.4 FPGA

1.2.5 CPU

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 IT & Telecom

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Transportation

1.3.7 Energy & Utilities

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Production

3.4.1 North America Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Production

3.5.1 Europe Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Production

3.6.1 China Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Production

3.7.1 Japan Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Production

3.8.1 South Korea Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Intel Corporation

7.1.1 Intel Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Intel Corporation Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Intel Corporation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Intel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Intel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 GlobalFoundries

7.2.1 GlobalFoundries Corporation Information

7.2.2 GlobalFoundries Product Portfolio

7.2.3 GlobalFoundries Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 GlobalFoundries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 GlobalFoundries Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

7.3.1 Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.4.1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.5.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Arm Limited

7.6.1 Arm Limited Corporation Information

7.6.2 Arm Limited Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Arm Limited Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Arm Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Arm Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Broadcom

7.7.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

7.7.2 Broadcom Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Broadcom Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Broadcom Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Broadcom Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Xilinx, Inc.

7.8.1 Xilinx, Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Xilinx, Inc. Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Xilinx, Inc. Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Xilinx, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Xilinx, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Huawei

7.9.1 Huawei Corporation Information

7.9.2 Huawei Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Huawei Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Huawei Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Huawei Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Nvidia Corporation

7.10.1 Nvidia Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nvidia Corporation Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Nvidia Corporation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Nvidia Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Nvidia Corporation Recent Developments/Updates 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Data Center Chip

8.4 Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Distributors List

9.3 Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Industry Trends

10.2 Growth Drivers

10.3 Market Challenges

10.4 Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Data Center Chip

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

