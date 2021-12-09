Oil and Gas Market Swot Analysis by Key Players Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, Reliance Industries

Oil and Gas Industry in India 2020 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Oil and Gas Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited , Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Oil India Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Nayara Energy Limited Private.

You can get free access to samples from the report here: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2797391-oil-and-gas-industry

Market insights:

In 2019, India was the third-largest consumer of oil, accounting for ~5.4% of the global oil consumption. Oil and gas jointly accounted for 36.37% of the country’s overall energy mix in 2019. Oil consumption in India stood at 5,270.73 thousand barrels per day in 2019, and is projected to reach 5,490.92 thousand barrels by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.25% during the 2020-2025 period.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2797391-oil-and-gas-industry

Market influencers:

The steady increase in population, coupled with the rising income level has amplified the rate of urbanization in the country, which in turn, is fostering the growth of the oil and gas industry in India. Improved infrastructure and ease of doing business have been encouraging the participation of international players, such as BP plc, Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Total SA.

The rapid growth of the Indian transportation industry has also bolstered the demand for oil and gas industry in India. Light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles are the leading consumers of oil and gas, followed by aircraft, marine, and rail. Furthermore, the advancement of drilling techniques, equipment, and technology is expected to augment the growth of the Indian oil and gas industry. The application of cutting-edge oil-producing technologies is likely to help in exploring novel unconventional sources rather than relying on depleting conventional sources. However, factors like the declining trend in domestic production, heavy reliance on import, dominance of state-owned companies, and limited infrastructure investments are impeding market growth.

Buy this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2797391

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Oil and Gas market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Oil and Gas near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Oil and Gas market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2797391-oil-and-gas-industry

Some extract from Table of Contents

• Overview of Oil and Gas Market

• Oil and Gas Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

• Oil and Gas Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

• Oil and Gas Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

• Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

• Oil and Gas Competitive Situation and Trends

• Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

• Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Oil and Gas

• Oil and Gas Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusions

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter