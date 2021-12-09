3D Printing Services Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027-Airbnb, Booking Holdings, Ctrip.com International

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global 3D Printing Services market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global 3D Printing Services market. The authors of the report have segmented the global 3D Printing Services market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global 3D Printing Services market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global 3D Printing Services market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global 3D Printing Services market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global 3D Printing Services market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 3D Printing Services Market Research Report: 3D Systems, Arcam, ExOne, Materialise, Stratasys, 3D Hubs, Autodesk, Dynamo 3D, EnvisionTEC, EOS, FORECAST 3D, Graphene 3D Lab, Hoganas, Materialise, Sculpteo, Shapeways, Optomec, Organovo Holdings, Ponoko, Voxeljet

Global 3D Printing Services Market by Type: Extrusion

Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Others

Global 3D Printing Services Market by Application: Consumer products

Automobile

Healthcare

Aerospace and defense

The global 3D Printing Services market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global 3D Printing Services market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global 3D Printing Services market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global 3D Printing Services market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global 3D Printing Services market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global 3D Printing Services market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the 3D Printing Services market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global 3D Printing Services market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the 3D Printing Services market growth and competition?

TOC

Table of Contents

3D Printing Services Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of 3D Printing Services

1.1 3D Printing Services Market Overview

1.1.1 3D Printing Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global 3D Printing Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 3D Printing Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Extrusion

1.3.2 Jetting

1.3.3 Powder Bed Fusion

1.3.4 Vat Photopolymerization

1.3.5 Others

1.4 3D Printing Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Consumer products

1.4.2 Automobile

1.4.3 Healthcare

1.4.4 Aerospace and defense

2 Global 3D Printing Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 3D Printing Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2018 and 2019)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 3D Systems

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Arcam

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 ExOne

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Materialise

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Stratasys

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 3D Hubs

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Autodesk

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Dynamo 3D

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 EnvisionTEC

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 EOS

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 FORECAST 3D

3.12 Graphene 3D Lab

3.13 Hoganas

3.14 Materialise

3.15 Sculpteo

3.16 Shapeways

3.17 Optomec

3.18 Organovo Holdings

3.19 Ponoko

3.20 Voxeljet

4 Global 3D Printing Services Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global 3D Printing Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global 3D Printing Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of 3D Printing Services in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of 3D Printing Services

5 North America 3D Printing Services Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America 3D Printing Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America 3D Printing Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

6 Europe 3D Printing Services Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe 3D Printing Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe 3D Printing Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

7 China 3D Printing Services Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China 3D Printing Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China 3D Printing Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific 3D Printing Services Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific 3D Printing Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific 3D Printing Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

9 Central & South America 3D Printing Services Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America 3D Printing Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America 3D Printing Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

10 Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Services Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global 3D Printing Services Market Size (Value) by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America 3D Printing Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe 3D Printing Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China 3D Printing Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific 3D Printing Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America 3D Printing Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global 3D Printing Services Market Size (Value) by Type (2019-2025)

11.3 Global 3D Printing Services Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

12 3D Printing Services Market Dynamics

12.1 3D Printing Services Market Opportunities

12.2 3D Printing Services Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 3D Printing Services Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 3D Printing Services Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

