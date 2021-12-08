Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 127.4 Million By 2027, From US$ 97 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 3.5% During 2021-2027|Abbott Laboratories, Natera, Inc

Get Sample Copy Of This Report

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Research Report: Abbott Laboratories, Natera, Inc, PerkinElmer, Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Agilent Technologies, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cooper Surgical, Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), Genea Limited

Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market by Type: Gender Selection, Chromosomal Abnormalities, Single Gene Disorders, HLA Typing, Aneuploidy, X-Linked Diseases, Others Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD)

Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market by Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Others

The global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Gender Selection

1.2.3 Chromosomal Abnormalities

1.2.4 Single Gene Disorders

1.2.5 HLA Typing

1.2.6 Aneuploidy

1.2.7 X-Linked Diseases

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Trends

2.3.2 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Revenue

3.4 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

11.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview

11.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction

11.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

11.2 Natera, Inc

11.2.1 Natera, Inc Company Details

11.2.2 Natera, Inc Business Overview

11.2.3 Natera, Inc Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction

11.2.4 Natera, Inc Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Natera, Inc Recent Development

11.3 PerkinElmer

11.3.1 PerkinElmer Company Details

11.3.2 PerkinElmer Business Overview

11.3.3 PerkinElmer Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction

11.3.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development

11.4 Illumina

11.4.1 Illumina Company Details

11.4.2 Illumina Business Overview

11.4.3 Illumina Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction

11.4.4 Illumina Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Illumina Recent Development

11.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

11.5.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Company Details

11.5.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Business Overview

11.5.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction

11.5.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Recent Development

11.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

11.6.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

11.6.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction

11.6.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

11.7 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

11.7.1 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Company Details

11.7.2 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Business Overview

11.7.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction

11.7.4 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Recent Development

11.8 Agilent Technologies

11.8.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

11.8.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

11.8.3 Agilent Technologies Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction

11.8.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

11.9 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

11.9.1 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Company Details

11.9.2 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Business Overview

11.9.3 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction

11.9.4 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Recent Development

11.10 Cooper Surgical

11.10.1 Cooper Surgical Company Details

11.10.2 Cooper Surgical Business Overview

11.10.3 Cooper Surgical Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction

11.10.4 Cooper Surgical Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Cooper Surgical Recent Development

11.11 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

11.11.1 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Company Details

11.11.2 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Business Overview

11.11.3 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction

11.11.4 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Recent Development

11.12 Genea Limited

11.12.1 Genea Limited Company Details

11.12.2 Genea Limited Business Overview

11.12.3 Genea Limited Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Introduction

11.12.4 Genea Limited Revenue in Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Genea Limited Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

