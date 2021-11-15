Constellation Energy and The GIANT Company have announced a renewable energy supply deal

With Constellation, a significant competitive energy as well as energy solutions supplier, GIANT has signed a long-term renewable power supply deal to power its Pennsylvania activities, comprising fuel stations, select stores, and a perishable distribution facility. According to US EPA estimates, the agreement will assist The GIANT Company to avoid upwards of 100,000 metric tons of the Scope 2 carbon emissions linked with its energy use each year, the equivalent of taking approximately 24,000 automobiles off the road.

Constellation has agreed to two long-term PPA (power purchase agreements) to obtain a net of 80 MW (megawatts) of renewable energy, backed by The GIANT Company’s promise. The solar projects, that will be built by Pine Gate Renewables, have been scheduled to go live between June 2022 to January 2024.

These projects’ Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) are not featured in this deal and will be sold separately. The power purchase agreement, which is long-term, will provide the GIANT Company with about 155 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy per year, which will be complemented by Green-e® Energy Certified RECs produced from renewable sources across the United States.

“One of several ways The GIANT Company is trying to mend the world for the families we assist today and in the coming years is by supporting renewable energy programs like solar,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of The GIANT Company. “This project will help us achieve our overall sustainability targets by lowering the Scope 2 carbon emissions. It underscores our dedication to being a viable grocer and a responsible custodian of the communities we support, all while providing jobs and economic value to Pennsylvania.”

To make the purchase easier, The GIANT Company is going to utilize a clean energy alternative from Constellation which allowed the creation of large-scale offsite renewable power projects and increases businesses’ access to them by removing the barriers that come with conventional offsite PPAs.

“We salute The GIANT Company for their true commitment to sustainability in supporting the establishment of innovative renewable energy assets,” stated Mark Huston, who works as the president of Constellation’s National Retail Business. “We’re delighted to assist The GIANT Company in meeting its carbon reduction targets while also having a good environmental impact.”

The GIANT Company’s Carlisle, Pa. corporate headquarters finished a two-phase solar venture in June 2020, which included a rooftop solar array that will generate 625kw and a seven-acre pollinator-amiable solar farm, sufficient to supply renewable energy for the whole campus. GIANT Company was the very first grocery retailer and the first participant from Pennsylvania in National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s InSPIRE initiative, in which scientists test and track the effectiveness of pollinator-friendly ground cover for the future solar energy ventures. Amerex Energy Services, representing The GIANT Company, collaborated with Constellation to create and execute this renewable product structure.