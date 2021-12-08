Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 10610 Million By 2027, From US$ 7877 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 3.9% During 2021-2027|Abbott Laboratories, ARKRAY, Inc.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Research Report: Abbott Laboratories, ARKRAY, Inc., Bayer AG, Dexcom, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Nipro Diagnostics, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market by Type: Single Point Blood Glucose Meters, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Blood Glucose Monitoring

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market by Application: Hospitals Diagnostic Centers, Home Settings, Clinics

The global Blood Glucose Monitoring market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Blood Glucose Monitoring market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Blood Glucose Monitoring market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Blood Glucose Monitoring market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Single Point Blood Glucose Meters

1.2.3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals Diagnostic Centers

1.3.3 Home Settings

1.3.4 Clinics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Blood Glucose Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Blood Glucose Monitoring Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Trends

2.3.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Drivers

2.3.3 Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Challenges

2.3.4 Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Blood Glucose Monitoring Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blood Glucose Monitoring Revenue

3.4 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blood Glucose Monitoring Revenue in 2020

3.5 Blood Glucose Monitoring Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Blood Glucose Monitoring Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Blood Glucose Monitoring Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Blood Glucose Monitoring Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Blood Glucose Monitoring Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

11.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview

11.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Blood Glucose Monitoring Introduction

11.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Blood Glucose Monitoring Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

11.2 ARKRAY, Inc.

11.2.1 ARKRAY, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 ARKRAY, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 ARKRAY, Inc. Blood Glucose Monitoring Introduction

11.2.4 ARKRAY, Inc. Revenue in Blood Glucose Monitoring Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 ARKRAY, Inc. Recent Development

11.3 Bayer AG

11.3.1 Bayer AG Company Details

11.3.2 Bayer AG Business Overview

11.3.3 Bayer AG Blood Glucose Monitoring Introduction

11.3.4 Bayer AG Revenue in Blood Glucose Monitoring Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Bayer AG Recent Development

11.4 Dexcom, Inc.

11.4.1 Dexcom, Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 Dexcom, Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 Dexcom, Inc. Blood Glucose Monitoring Introduction

11.4.4 Dexcom, Inc. Revenue in Blood Glucose Monitoring Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Dexcom, Inc. Recent Development

11.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

11.5.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Company Details

11.5.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Business Overview

11.5.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Blood Glucose Monitoring Introduction

11.5.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Revenue in Blood Glucose Monitoring Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Recent Development

11.6 Johnson & Johnson

11.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

11.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Blood Glucose Monitoring Introduction

11.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Blood Glucose Monitoring Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

11.7 Medtronic plc

11.7.1 Medtronic plc Company Details

11.7.2 Medtronic plc Business Overview

11.7.3 Medtronic plc Blood Glucose Monitoring Introduction

11.7.4 Medtronic plc Revenue in Blood Glucose Monitoring Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Medtronic plc Recent Development

11.8 Nipro Diagnostics, Inc.

11.8.1 Nipro Diagnostics, Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Nipro Diagnostics, Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Nipro Diagnostics, Inc. Blood Glucose Monitoring Introduction

11.8.4 Nipro Diagnostics, Inc. Revenue in Blood Glucose Monitoring Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Nipro Diagnostics, Inc. Recent Development

11.9 Terumo Medical Corporation

11.9.1 Terumo Medical Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 Terumo Medical Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 Terumo Medical Corporation Blood Glucose Monitoring Introduction

11.9.4 Terumo Medical Corporation Revenue in Blood Glucose Monitoring Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Terumo Medical Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

