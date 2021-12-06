Electric Bikes Market to Witness Major Growth by 2026 | Ampere Vehicles, NDS Eco Motors, Tunwal E-Bike

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Electric Bikes Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Electric Bikes market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Electrotherm (India) Limited, Ampere Vehicles Private Limited, Ather Energy Private Limited, Avon Cycles Limited, Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Lohia Auto Private Limited, NDS Eco Motors Private Limited, Okinawa Autotech Private Limited, Tork Motors Private Limited, Tunwal E-Bike India Private Limited.

The electric bikes market in India is estimated to reach a value of INR 17.43 Bn by FY 2024, from INR 2.92 Bn in FY 2019, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~42.95% during the FY 2020-FY 2024 period. Electric bikes have already set a prominent footprint in the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. With further development in charging infrastructures, the adoption of electric bikes is likely to increase in other parts of the country as well.

Market Insight

Electric two wheelers are poised to be the game-changer for the two-wheeler industry. Although electric bikes comprised a minimal share (~0.6%) of the total two-wheeler sales in India in FY 2019, its sales with respect to the previous year have increased by about 129%. This growth can be attributed to the government’s initiatives towards the electrification of bikes. Other factors that have influenced the adoption of electric bikes are rising concern over air pollution and the lower ownership and maintenance costs of electric bikes. The cost of running electric bikes is about INR 10 for 70 Km, whereas the same distance can be covered by a conventional counterpart at a minimum cost of INR 102.

Competition Analysis

The industry is dominated by new entrants in the market, such as Electrotherm (India) Limited, Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Ampere Vehicles Private Limited and NDS Eco Motors Private Limited. Other market participants include Ather Energy Private Limited, Avon Cycles Limited, Lohia Auto Private Limited, Okinawa Autotech Private Limited, Tork Motors Private Limited and Tunwal E-Bike India Private Limited. The market is currently being dominated by niche players as they have already set up their operations with modern infrastructure, advanced technologies and in-house charging facilities. On the other hand, the well-established manufacturers of conventional two wheelers are yet to expand their footprint in this market. The entry of these established players is anticipated to create fierce competition within the market.

