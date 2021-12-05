Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market: AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Vodafone, Amdocs, China Mobile, China Telecom, Digi International, Gemalto, KDDI, etc.

﻿The objective of this Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market research report is to examine the international and domestic performance of the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) industry, study the market demand for all products as included report and derive the short-medium term potential. The market potential of the segments is analyzed by studying the impact of both qualitative and quantitative factors on the segments. The report does regional assessment and study of the competitive landscape of the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) industry world over. The leading manufacturers across varied geographies that dominate the market are highlighted in the report.

The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market

AT&T

Sprint

Verizon

Vodafone

Amdocs

China Mobile

China Telecom

Digi International

Gemalto

KDDI

Numerex

Orange Business Services

Sierra Wireless

Rogers Communications

Tech Mahindra

TelefÃ³nica

Telenor

Telit

T-MOBILE USA

The main focus of this research report is to highlight the locally and internationally competing players, their performance graph in the past decade, and their potential in the future. Interestingly, the market study presents strategies implemented the key players for promoting their products and services in international markets, along with demand forecasting, related information on market share, market size, anticipated GDP, and more. The report details the current export scenario, products traded and manufactured, growth trends, identifies new markets, potential products for business expansion, existing concerns in the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market including trade restrictions and other, operational challenges and constraints hindering the growth of the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

2G

3G

4G

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Automotive

Transportation and logistics

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Retail

Reasons for Investing in this Report:

• The report gives a better understanding of the current scenario of the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market, and studies external and internal factors affecting the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) industry.

• The report conducts a SWOC analysis on the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market which helps identifying strengths, weaknesses, threats, challenges, and competitive markets underlying the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market.

• The report measures the performance of Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market on economic indicators such as production, annual sales, and total revenue, market size, total CAGR, annual GDP, and different parameters like investment opportunities and more in the market which helps to understand the market situation more clearly.

The key regions covered in the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market report are:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

Points Covered in the Report:

• Current export trends and nature of Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) business sectors.

• Existing or anticipated concerns and constraints in the market.

• Market and product inputs.

• Key reforms in the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market in the past few years, government initiatives, and interventions by stakeholders.

• Sectoral performance of the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) industry.

• Various marketing and promotional activities in domestic and international markets are undertaken by the governments and other associations in the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market across the world.

• The main Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) categories, its future scope, investment opportunities, and more.

• Key products exported under the strongest Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) categories.

• CAGR of the Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2028

In like manner, it contains appraisal of the market a few sub markets subject to the trustworthy reach, products, applications and different points of view that fuel the business improvement.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Revenue in 2020

3.3 Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

