India Solar Thermal Power Market Report- Applications, Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Verticals Forecast Post author

The India Solar Thermal Power Market research report gives a 360-degree perspective by looking at political, social, money-related, and innovative progressions boosting the market development. India Solar Thermal Power Market also covers the rising assessment of market development and provides comprehensive information about all changes and dangers identified with the worldwide India Solar Thermal Power Market during the projected period. In addition, the India Solar Thermal Power Market research report covers every one of the important occasions and latest developments in the business.

India Solar Thermal Power Market Report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the solar thermal power market in India. India Solar Thermal Power Market Report discusses the renewable power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. India Solar Thermal Power Market Report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the country’s solar thermal power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market is provided in the report. India Solar Thermal Power Market Report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. India Solar Thermal Power Market Report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by RNR team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

India Solar Thermal Power Market Report analyses India’s solar thermal power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030), and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

– Detailed overview of the countrys solar thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, and major active and upcoming solar thermal power projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys solar thermal power market.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar thermal power.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, India, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, India, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, India, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, India, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, India, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, India, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, India, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, India, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, India, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Solar Thermal Power Market, India

3.1 Solar Thermal Power Market, India, Installed Capacity, 2011-2030

3.2 Solar Thermal Power Market, India, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Solar Thermal Power Market, India, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Solar Thermal Power Market, India, Power Plants

– Solar Thermal Power Market, India, Major Active Plants

3.5 Solar Thermal Power Market, India, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Solar Thermal Power Market, India, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Solar Thermal Power Market, India, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, India

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Electricity Act of 2003

4.3 Draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020

4.4 Cross Border Power Trade Regulation, 2020

4.5 Renewable Energy Targets

4.6 Scheme for Supply of Round-The-Clock (RTC) Renewable Energy

4.7 National Action Plan on Climate Change

– State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC)

4.8 Amendments in National Tariff Policy

4.9 Renewable Energy Certificates

4.10 Memorandum – Make in India for Local Content in Renewable Energy Products

4.11 Memorandum-Quality of Solar Modules

4.12 National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy

4.13 Interstate Transmission Network System (ISTS)-Connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Projects

4.14 Green Energy Corridor

4.15 Extension on Waiver of Inter-State Transmission Charges for Wind and Solar Projects

4.16 National Renewable Energy Act, 2015

4.17 Green Term Ahead Market (GTAM)

4.18 Union Budget, 2021-2022

4.19 Green Hydrogen

4.20 Renewable Energy Auctions

4.21 Feed-in-Tariffs

– Small Hydro

– Bioenergy

– Solar Power

– Wind Power

4.22 Support for Renewable Energy, India

– Support for Solar Power

– Support for Wind Power

– Support for Biopower

– Support for Small Hydropower

4.23 Central Government Schemes for the development of power sector

5. Solar Thermal Power Market, India, Company Profiles

5.1 Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd

– Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd – Company Overview

– Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd – Business Description

– Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd – SWOT Analysis

– Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd – Head Office

5.2 Geetanjali Solar Enterprises

– Geetanjali Solar Enterprises – Company Overview

– Geetanjali Solar Enterprises – Major Products and Services

– Geetanjali Solar Enterprises – Head Office

5.3 Espee Solaar

– Espee Solaar – Company Overview

– Espee Solaar – Major Products and Services

– Espee Solaar – Head Office

5.4 Enolar Systems Marketing Pvt Ltd

– Enolar Systems Marketing Pvt Ltd – Company Overview

– Enolar Systems Marketing Pvt Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Enolar Systems Marketing Pvt Ltd – Head Office

5.5 Andromeda Energy Technologies (P) Ltd

– Andromeda Energy Technologies (P) Ltd – Company Overview

– Andromeda Energy Technologies (P) Ltd – Major Products and Services

– Andromeda Energy Technologies (P) Ltd – Head Office

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

6.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

