Biocides Market 2021| Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2028

Biocides are chemicals mainly intended to control the harmful effects of microbial activities. The effectiveness of biocides depends on the concentration and the duration of the exposure. They find applicability in many end-use industries such as water treatments, agriculture, medicals and others. Biocides include disinfectants, pest control, preservatives among others.

The biocides market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demands for clean water for domestic as well as industrial means. Moreover, the rising demands of biocides from industrial application further boost market growth. However, stringent environmental regulations imposed on toxic biocides and the volatile costs of the raw material negatively impacts the biocides market. On the other hand, silver-based biocides and development of total organic biocide system provide growth opportunities for the major players in the biocides market during the forecast period.

The “Global Biocides Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the biocides market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user industry and geography. The global biocides market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biocides market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global biocides market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as metallic compounds, halogen-based biocides, organic acids, sulphones, phenol based and others. The market on the basis of the end user industry is classified as food and beverage, construction, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, personal care, water treatment, paints and coatings and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global biocides market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The biocides market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the biocides market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the biocides market in these regions.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘biocides market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

The reports cover key developments in the biocides market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from biocides market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for biocides in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the biocides market.

The report also includes the profiles of key biocides companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

AkzoNobel NV

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Kemira Oyj

LANXESS

Lonza

Solvay

The Dow Chemical Company

Thor Specialties Srl

Troy Corporation

