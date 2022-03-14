Human Vaccines Market Analysis by SWOT, Investment, Future Growth and Major Key Players 2021 to 2027

MarketResearchBazaar has added latest research report on “Global Human Vaccines Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The global Human Vaccines market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

The global market size for human vaccines is anticipated to observe tremendous growth projections during 2019 – 2025.

The prominent factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the global human vaccines market during the forecast period:

• Increased Disease Awareness

• Approval/launches of the New Vaccines

• Rising focus on immunization programs

• Increasing government support for the vaccine development

Highlighted with 35 tables and 140 figures, this 310-page report “Global Human Vaccines Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Growth Potential” provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth global human vaccines market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the global human vaccines market. The report provides historical market data for 2015 – 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides in-depth analysis, information and revenue according to segments such as disease indications, end users, leading vaccines, and companies from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts to 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with percentage of all the segments.

Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnerships, merger & acquisition, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and also gives an all-round future outlook through 2025.

The report concludes with the profiles of the key players in the global human vaccines market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, vaccines portfolio, promising vaccines in the clinical development, vaccines revenue analysis and recent development.

Other emerging players are making novel technology-based vaccines which are likely to affect the market share during the forecast period. The emerging players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, promising vaccines in the clinical development with phase, platform technology and diseases which are seeing vaccines development activity such as infectious diseases, non-infectious diseases, emerging pathogens and recent development.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

• The Market Size of the Global Human Vaccines Market

• The Market Size of the Global Pediatric Vaccines Market

• The Market Size of the Global Adult Vaccines Market

• The Market Size of the 42 Leading Vaccines

• The Market Size of the Pneumococcal Disease, Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTP), Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), Meningococcal, Hepatitis, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR), Rotavirus, Varicella.

• Thoroughly Evaluates Market Share of the Segments such as Disease Indications, End Users, Leading Vaccines, and Companies

• Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the Global Human Vaccines Market

• Provides Key Trends with Respect to Collaboration, Partnerships, Merger & Acquisition, Distribution, Exclusive and Licensing Agreement

• A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolios, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Sales Value Analysis, and Recent Development

• An Insightful Analysis of the Emerging Players Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Platform Technology, and Recent Development

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Human Vaccines Market, By Disease Indication

• Influenza

• Meningococcal

• Hepatitis

• Rotavirus

• Varicella

• Pneumococcal Disease

• Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTP)

• Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

• Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)

Global Human Vaccines Market, By End User

• Pediatric Vaccines

• Adult Vaccines

Global Human Vaccines Market, By Leading Vaccines

• Prevnar / Prevnar 13

• Gardasil / Gardasil 9

• Vaxigrip

• Fluzone

• Flublok

• Varivax

• Menactra

• Proquad

• Pneumovax 23

• Fluarix/FluLaval

• Havrix/Twinrix/Engerix–B

• Priorix, Priorix Tetra, Varilrix

• M–M–R II

• Adacel

• Boostrix

• Bexsero

• Menveo

• Cervarix

• Trumenba

• Shingrix

• Pentacel, Pentaxim, Imovax, Hexaxim

• Rotateq

• Zostavax

• Rotarix

• Synflorix

• Pediarix, Infanrix

• Ticovac

• Biken Ha

• Tetrabik

• Mearubik

• Varicella (MTP)

• Jebik V

• Flumist/Fluenz

• Bio Thrax

• Dukoral

• Ixiaro

• In Live

• HeaLive

• BiLive

• Anflu

• EasySix

• Imvamune

Global Human Vaccines Market, By Key Players

• Sanofi Pasteur

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Merck

• Pfizer

• AstraZeneca

• Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

• Emergent Biosolutions

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Valneva

• Seqirus

• Bavarian Nordic

• Sinovac

• Panacea Biotec

• Bharat Biotech

• Serum Institute of India

• Biological E. Limited

Global Human Vaccines Market, By Emerging Players

• Vaccitech

• Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

• Novavax

• VBI Vaccines

• GeoVax

• Moderna Inc

• Biondvax

• Integrated Biotherapeutics Inc

• GeneOne Life Science

• Profectus BioSciences

• Pneumagen

• Themis Bioscience

• Xeme Biopharma Inc

• Altimmune

• Pfenex Inc

• Northwest Biotherapeutics

• OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals

The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

• What is the current size of the overall global human vaccines market? How much will this market be worth from 2019 to 2025?

• What are the market shares of the leading segments of the global human vaccines market in 2018?

• What are the main segments within the overall human vaccines market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2015 to 2025?

• What are the main drivers and restraints in the global human vaccines market?

• What are the leading vaccines? What are their revenue potentials to 2025?

• What are the major deals happenings in the global vaccines market?

• Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, revenue, recent developments and prospects?

• What are some of the most prominent human vaccines currently in development? What are their activities, platform technology and recent developments?

• What are new diseases areas which the vaccines companies are exploring?

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Human Vaccines Market Overview

Chapter Two: Human Vaccines Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter Three: Human Vaccines Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter Four: Human Vaccines Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter Five: Human Vaccines Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter Six: Human Vaccines Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter Seven: Profile of Leading Human Vaccines Players

Chapter Eight: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Human Vaccines

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Human Vaccines (2020-2029)

Chapter Ten: Appendix

