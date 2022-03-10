Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Natural fiber reinforced composites is an emerging area in polymer science. These natural fibers are low cost fibers with low density and high specific properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) in global, including the following market information:

Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) market was valued at 6537.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) include FlexForm Technologies LLC, Tecnaro GmbH, Procotex Corporation SA, GreenGran BV, FiberGran GmbH and Co KG, Kafus Bio-Composites Inc, Stemergy, Bast Fiber LLC and Crailar. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Others

Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Buildings and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FlexForm Technologies LLC

Tecnaro GmbH

Procotex Corporation SA

GreenGran BV

FiberGran GmbH and Co KG

Kafus Bio-Composites Inc

Stemergy

Bast Fiber LLC

Crailar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Fiber Composites

