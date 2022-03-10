Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Natural fiber reinforced composites is an emerging area in polymer science. These natural fibers are low cost fibers with low density and high specific properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) market was valued at 6537.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injection Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) include FlexForm Technologies LLC, Tecnaro GmbH, Procotex Corporation SA, GreenGran BV, FiberGran GmbH and Co KG, Kafus Bio-Composites Inc, Stemergy, Bast Fiber LLC and Crailar. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Injection Molding
- Compression Molding
- Others
Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Buildings and Construction
- Electrical and Electronics
- Others
Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- FlexForm Technologies LLC
- Tecnaro GmbH
- Procotex Corporation SA
- GreenGran BV
- FiberGran GmbH and Co KG
- Kafus Bio-Composites Inc
- Stemergy
- Bast Fiber LLC
- Crailar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Fiber Composites
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global and China Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition