Urethane Paint Protection Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paint protection film is also known as to as clear bra, clear paint film, PPF and clear film. It is a thermoplastic urethane film and also utilizes polymeric calendered PVC film, adhesives and clay coated paper. It is majorly applied on exposed painted automotive exteriors such as side mirrors, hoods, door edges, door handle cavities, bumpers, rocker panel, and wheel flare. The film provides protection from stone chips, bug damage, automotive fluid stains, road tar stains, scratches, and punishing outdoor weathering.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Urethane Paint Protection Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Urethane Paint Protection Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Urethane Paint Protection Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transparent Paint Protection Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Urethane Paint Protection Film include 3M Company, Argotec, Avery Denison, Eastman, Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA), Orafol, PremiumShield, Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain) and Sharpline Converting and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Urethane Paint Protection Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transparent Paint Protection Film

Ultimate Paint Protection Film

Premium Self-Healing Film

Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Urethane Paint Protection Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Urethane Paint Protection Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Urethane Paint Protection Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Urethane Paint Protection Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Company

Argotec

Avery Denison

Eastman

Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)

Orafol

PremiumShield

Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)

Sharpline Converting

XPEL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Urethane Paint Protection Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Urethane Paint Protection Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Urethane Paint Protection Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urethane Paint Protection Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Urethane Paint Protection Film Compani

