Urethane Paint Protection Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paint protection film is also known as to as clear bra, clear paint film, PPF and clear film. It is a thermoplastic urethane film and also utilizes polymeric calendered PVC film, adhesives and clay coated paper. It is majorly applied on exposed painted automotive exteriors such as side mirrors, hoods, door edges, door handle cavities, bumpers, rocker panel, and wheel flare. The film provides protection from stone chips, bug damage, automotive fluid stains, road tar stains, scratches, and punishing outdoor weathering.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Urethane Paint Protection Film in global, including the following market information:
- Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
- Global top five Urethane Paint Protection Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Urethane Paint Protection Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transparent Paint Protection Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Urethane Paint Protection Film include 3M Company, Argotec, Avery Denison, Eastman, Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA), Orafol, PremiumShield, Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain) and Sharpline Converting and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Urethane Paint Protection Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Transparent Paint Protection Film
- Ultimate Paint Protection Film
- Premium Self-Healing Film
Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Aerospace and Defense
- Others
Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Urethane Paint Protection Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Urethane Paint Protection Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Urethane Paint Protection Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Urethane Paint Protection Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M Company
- Argotec
- Avery Denison
- Eastman
- Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)
- Orafol
- PremiumShield
- Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)
- Sharpline Converting
- XPEL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Urethane Paint Protection Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Urethane Paint Protection Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Urethane Paint Protection Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Urethane Paint Protection Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Urethane Paint Protection Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Urethane Paint Protection Film Compani
