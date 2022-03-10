Glass Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glass Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Additives in global, including the following market information:
- Global Glass Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Glass Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Glass Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Additives market was valued at 1350.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1636.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Additives include DuPont, Torrecid Group, Nanobase Technology, Gillinder Glass, SCHOTT, Lynas Corporation Limited, Namibia Rare Earths Inc., Metall Rare Earth Limited and Potters Industries LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Glass Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal Oxide
- Nanoparticles
- Rare Earth Metals
- Others
Global Glass Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Glass Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Building & Construction
- Electronics & Appliances
- Others
Global Glass Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Glass Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Glass Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Glass Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Glass Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Glass Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DuPont
- Torrecid Group
- Nanobase Technology
- Gillinder Glass
- SCHOTT
- Lynas Corporation Limited
- Namibia Rare Earths Inc.
- Metall Rare Earth Limited
- Potters Industries LLC
- The Anchor Hocking Company
- Ferro Corporation
- Ardagh Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Additives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Additives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass Additives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Metal Oxide
