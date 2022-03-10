Twin Wall Hollow Sheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Twin Wall Hollow Sheet in global, including the following market information:

Global Twin Wall Hollow Sheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Twin Wall Hollow Sheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Twin Wall Hollow Sheet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Twin Wall Hollow Sheet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polypropylene Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Twin Wall Hollow Sheet include Coroplast (Inteplast Group), Primex Plastics, Karton S.p.A., Simona AG, DS Smith Plc, Distriplast, Sangeeta Group, Northern Ireland Plastics and Zibo Kelida Plastic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Twin Wall Hollow Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Twin Wall Hollow Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Twin Wall Hollow Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polypropylene Type

Polyethylene Type

Others

Global Twin Wall Hollow Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Twin Wall Hollow Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Graphic Arts and Signage

Packaging and Storage

Agriculture

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

Global Twin Wall Hollow Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Twin Wall Hollow Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Twin Wall Hollow Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Twin Wall Hollow Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Twin Wall Hollow Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Twin Wall Hollow Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Coroplast (Inteplast Group)

Primex Plastics

Karton S.p.A.

Simona AG

DS Smith Plc

Distriplast

Sangeeta Group

Northern Ireland Plastics

Zibo Kelida Plastic

Tah Hsin Industrial

Twinplast Ltd

Plastflute

Creabuild

Corex Plastics

