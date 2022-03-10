Neoprene Fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Neoprene, also known as polychloroprene, is a type of synthetic rubber, which is produced by polymerization of chloroprene. It comprises characteristics such as low oxidization rate and ozone and weathering resistance, which help to extend the shelf life of neoprene-based products, despite exposure to ozone compound and weathering stimulators. In addition, neoprenes resistance to hydrogen gas, natural gas, ammonium salts, mineral oils, silicone oils, greases, and various chemicals is a key factor that boosts the demand for neoprene-based products. Furthermore, fire resistance, high thermal insulation, and lightweight nature of the fabric have increased its use in manufacturing wetsuits/swimsuits. Moreover, enhanced flexibility and adequate surface friction are some of the major advantages of using neoprene for the production of wide range of apparels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neoprene Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Neoprene Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Neoprene Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Neoprene Fabric companies in 2021 (%)

The global Neoprene Fabric market was valued at 19440 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polychloroprene Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neoprene Fabric include Rivertex Technical Fabrics Group, Colmant Coated Fabrics, Fabric House S.R.L., Sheico Group, Lomo UK, Techneopro Ltd., Xcel Hawaii, Inc. (Boardriders, Inc.), Rip Curl Group Pty Ltd. and Brunotti Europe BV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Neoprene Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neoprene Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Neoprene Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polychloroprene Rubber

Circular Knit

Global Neoprene Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Neoprene Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Outerwear

Ready-To-Wear

Swim Wear, Wet Suit, and Rash Guard

Footwear

Others

Global Neoprene Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Neoprene Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neoprene Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neoprene Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neoprene Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Neoprene Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rivertex Technical Fabrics Group

Colmant Coated Fabrics

Fabric House S.R.L.

Sheico Group

Lomo UK

Techneopro Ltd.

Xcel Hawaii, Inc. (Boardriders, Inc.)

Rip Curl Group Pty Ltd.

Brunotti Europe BV

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Active Foam Products

Sky Industries Limited

Eastex Products

Auburn Manufacturing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neoprene Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Neoprene Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Neoprene Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Neoprene Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Neoprene Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Neoprene Fabric Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neoprene Fabric Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Neoprene Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Neoprene Fabric Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Neoprene Fabric Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Neoprene Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neoprene Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Neoprene Fabric Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neoprene Fabric Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neoprene Fabric Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neoprene Fabric Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Neoprene Fabric Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polychloropre

