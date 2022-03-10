Building & Construction Sheets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Building & Construction Sheets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Building & Construction Sheets are materials that are used in the construction of buildings, houses and other structures
This report contains market size and forecasts of Building & Construction Sheets in global, including the following market information:
- Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Building & Construction Sheets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Building & Construction Sheets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bitumen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Building & Construction Sheets include Paul Bauder GmbH & KG, GAF Materials Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, Owens Corning Corp., Etex, North American Roofing Services, Inc., Fletcher Building Limited and Icopal ApS and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Building & Construction Sheets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Building & Construction Sheets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bitumen
- Rubber
- Metal
- Polymer
- Others
Global Building & Construction Sheets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Flooring
- Walls & Ceiling
- Windows
- Doors
- Roofing
- Building Envelop
- Electrical
- HVAC
- Plumbing
- Others
Global Building & Construction Sheets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Building & Construction Sheets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Building & Construction Sheets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Building & Construction Sheets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Building & Construction Sheets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Paul Bauder GmbH & KG
- GAF Materials Corporation
- Atlas Roofing Corporation
- CertainTeed Corporation
- Owens Corning Corp.
- Etex
- North American Roofing Services, Inc.
- Fletcher Building Limited
- Icopal ApS
- EURAMAX
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Building & Construction Sheets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Building & Construction Sheets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Building & Construction Sheets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Building & Construction Sheets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Building & Construction Sheets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Building & Construction Sheets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building & Construction Sheets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Building & Construction Sheets Compani
