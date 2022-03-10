Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
Low-voltage electrical contacts aims at appliances electrical contacts of alternating voltage less than 1,200V (or DC voltage less than 1,500V), 6-6,300A of electric current, making and breaking current up to 100kA. Such electrical contacts mainly used silver, copper composite electrical contact materials. Low-voltage electrical products are the major application of electrical contacts and contact materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials in global, including the following market information:
- Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AgCdO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials include Tanaka, AMI DODUCO, Umicore, Chugai Electric, Heesung, CTI, Electrial Contacts Limited, Checon and Hindustan Platinum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- AgCdO
- AgSnO2
- AgZnO
- AgCuO
- AgNi
- AgC
- AgW
- AgWC
- Others
Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Universal Circuit Breaker
- Plastic Case Circuit Breaker
- Miniature Circuit Breaker
- Residual Current Operated Circui Breaker
- Contactor
- Knife Switch
Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tanaka
- AMI DODUCO
- Umicore
- Chugai Electric
- Heesung
- CTI
- Electrial Contacts Limited
- Checon
- Hindustan Platinum
- Modison
- Modicon
- Choksi
- Fuda
- Longsun
- Foshan Noble Metal Technology
- Silver
- Wenzhou Hongfeng
- Anping Feichang
- Zhejiang Leyin
- Guilin Coninst
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Companies i
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Size – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
United States Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Japan Low-voltage Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2027