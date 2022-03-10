PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
Polyvinylidene Chloride (Abbreviation: PVDC) is a homopolymer of vinylidene chloride. It is a remarkable barrier against water, oxygen and aromas. It has a superior chemical resistance to alkalies and acids, is insoluble in oil and organic solvents, has very low moisture regain and is impervious to mold, bacteria, and insects. But it is soluble in polar solvents. This report study PVDC Resins & PVDC Latex.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex in global, including the following market information:
- Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex companies in 2021 (%)
The global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVDC Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex include Dow, Kureha, Asahi Kasei, Juhua Group, Solvay, Nantong SKT and Keguan Polymer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PVDC Resins
- PVDC Latex
Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Packaging and Wrap
- Pharmaceuticals Packaging
- Unit Packaging for Hygiene and Cosmetic Products
- Sterilized Medical Packaging
- Others
Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow
- Kureha
- Asahi Kasei
- Juhua Group
- Solvay
- Nantong SKT
- Keguan Polymer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVDC Resins and PVDC Latex Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVDC Resi
