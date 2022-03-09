March 9, 2022

Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Human Coagulation Factor VIII market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Human Coagulation Factor VIII market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Recombinant Factor VIII
  • Plasma-derived Factor VIII

 

Segment by Application

  • Hemophilia A
  • Spontanous / Trauma
  • Surgical
  • Other

By Company

  • Shire (Baxter)
  • Bayer
  • CSL
  • Pfizer
  • Grifols
  • Biogen
  • Octapharma
  • NovoNordisk
  • Greencross
  • Kedrion
  • BPL
  • Hualan Bio
  • RAAS

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Human Coagulation Factor VIII Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Recombinant Factor VIII
1.2.3 Plasma-derived Factor VIII
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hemophilia A
1.3.3 Spontanous / Trauma
1.3.4 Surgical
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Human Coagulation Factor VIII by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Human Coagulat

