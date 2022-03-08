Automotive Active Roll Control System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Active Roll Control System in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Active Roll Control System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Active Roll Control System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Active Roll Control (EARC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Active Roll Control System include Continental, Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Tenneco, Schaeffler, ThyssenKrupp, Hyundai Mobis, WABCO and BWI Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Automotive Active Roll Control System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Active Roll Control (EARC)

Hydraulic Active Roll Control (HARC)

Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Active Roll Control System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Active Roll Control System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Active Roll Control System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Active Roll Control System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Continental

Bosch

ZF Friedrichshafen

Tenneco

Schaeffler

ThyssenKrupp

Hyundai Mobis

WABCO

BWI Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Active Roll Control System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Active Roll Control System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Active Roll Control System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Active Roll Control System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Active Roll Control System Pl

