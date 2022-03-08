Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger market was valued at 4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lower Than 3.0 Kilowatts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger include BYD, Nichicon, Tesla, Infineon, Panasonic, Delphi, LG, Lear and Shijiazhuang Dilong Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Lower Than 3.0 Kilowatts
- 3.0-3.7 Kilowatts
- Higher Than 3.7 Kilowatts
Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- BEV
- PHEV
Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BYD
- Nichicon
- Tesla
- Infineon
- Panasonic
- Delphi
- LG
- Lear
- Shijiazhuang Dilong Technology
- Kongsberg Automotive
- Kenergy
- Zhejiang Wanma
- IES Synergy
- Beijing Anghua Weiye Technology
- Lester Electrical
- Shijiazhuang Tonhe Electronics Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger
